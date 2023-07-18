Maverick Life

Gaza power shortages worsened by the heat, and more from around the world

A Palestinians girl swims in a swimming pool to cool down amid a heatwave as Gaza power shortages worsened by the heat, provoking protests, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo, during a heatwave across Italy, as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli 

Robert A. places his head in the misters during an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett 

Two people kiss while children play in a water fountain, in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A girl takes a selfie as other residents watch a wildfire near the village of Pournari, in Dervenochoria, northwest of Attica region, Greece, 18 July 2023. There are still active fronts in Dervenochoria, despite the intervention of water-bombing aircraft according to government sources. A message was sent to people in Attica and the wider area around Dervenochoria via the emergency number 112, instructing them to stay indoors and close their doors and windows due to the ongoing wildfire. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Smoke and flames rise from the burning forest above the communes of Bitsch and Ried-Moerel, in Bitsch, Switzerland, 17 July 2023 (issued 18 July 2023). EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Thick smoke rises during a wildfire in Lagonisi, Attica, Greece, 17 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Smoke and flames rise from the burning forest behind the Stockalper palace and above the Bitsch and Ried-Moerel communes in Bitsch, Switzerland, 17 July 2023 (issued 18 July 2023).  EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The fire burns olive groves in Lagonisi area, Greece, 17 July 2023.  EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A man sprays water from the rooftop of his house during a wildfire in Lagonisi area in Attica, Greece, 17 July 2023. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A resident wearing a scuba-diving mask sprays water at the entrance of a house during a wildfire at the Lagonisi area in Attica, Greece, 17 July 2023. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A man evacuates horses as a wildfire burns near the village of Pournari, Greece, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

In this aerial view, attacked by C-300 surface-to-air missiles and Uragan rockets overnight, School number 16 lays in ruins and was empty at the time of the attack on July 17, 2023, in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk District, Ukraine. Many of the schools in the front line city have been destroyed with residents saying that only a few are left standing. According to the Ukrainian government well over 300 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

A general drone view of the set of the new film production “Wicked” on July 18, 2023, in Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire. Filming has been brought to a halt on the set of the musical Wicked, starring singer Ariana Grande, due to the US Actors’ strike that began on Friday. The Actors’ union Sag-Aftra wants to re-negotiate terms with studios on residuals for repeat showings and around the ownership of Actors’ AI likenesses. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild members and supporters on a picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, US on Monday, July 17, 2023. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lizzo performs at Rod Laver Arena on July 17, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

Deliveryman, Miguel Pereira, puts a helmet on his rescued dog, Ruby, while making a delivery ride on a motorcycle to donate food to stray dogs at the streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships – Diving – Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka, Japan – July 18, 2023 A diver in action during a practice session REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 

Artistic Swimming – Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships – Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka, Japan – July 18, 2023 Greece perform during the team technical final REUTERS/Marko Djurica 

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships – Diving – Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka, Japan – July 18, 2023 China’s Chen Yuxi in action during the women’s 10m platform semifinals REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth 

French rider Simon Guglielmi of Team Arkea Samsic in action during the 16th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 22.4kms individual time trial (ITT) from Passy to Combloux, France, 18 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK DM

