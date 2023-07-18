Business Maverick

Business Maverick

G-20’s ‘Intense’ Talks Fail to Break Deadlock Over Debt Relief

G-20’s ‘Intense’ Talks Fail to Break Deadlock Over Debt Relief
A worker sets up the venue for the G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meetings in Gandhinagar, India, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. India, the rotating head of the G-20 this year, was unable at the last finance meeting in April to secure either a joint statement or even a chairs statement of summary, underscoring deep divisions in a group that includes Russia.
By Bloomberg
18 Jul 2023
0

Finance chiefs from an assembly of the world’s biggest advanced and emerging economies failed to reach a consensus over a framework that could be applied to restructuring the debt of distressed poorer nations.

Representatives of Group of 20 nations had “very intense discussions on global debt vulnerabilities” during a two-day confab in Gandhinagar, India, according to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said in a press conference wrapping up the negotiations Tuesday that the debt issue remains a “priority” area for the G-20 this year, with leaders scheduled to gather at a September summit.

The US entered the talks seeking a baseline deal on three elements of last month’s debt-relief framework for Zambia being applied to other cases. One key point: multilateral development banks not being required to take haircuts on loans. But China, the world’s top official lender to developing nations, has pushed back against that long-standing precedent.

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun told the group that multinational creditors should be pushed to participate in debt-relief efforts, under a principle of joint action and a fair burden, according to a Chinese government statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “We have made some progress with the Chinese.” Speaking in an interview before departing India Tuesday, she said “they did go along with Zambia, and they were more cooperative in the case of Ghana and Sri Lanka.”

Still, “I understand the Chinese have been quite difficult about the communique in the area of debt relief,” Yellen said.

More Highlights of the G-20 Conclave:

The G-20 finance chiefs failed to reach consensus on a communique, as has been the case since meetings stretching back to February 2022, on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

G-20 members continue to have no common language on the Ukraine war, Sitharaman said. Still, the Gandhinagar talks produced an “outcome document” and “chair summary.” A chair statement has sometimes been used to summarize the talks, in lieu of a communique.

Russia’s announcement of an end to its grain-export deal with Ukraine — which allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea — proved another flashpoint in the G-20 talks. Russia is a member of the group.

“Today several members condemned it, saying this shouldn’t have happened,” Sitharaman said.

Nuclear Language

The “outcome document” noted that China viewed the meeting as not the “right forum” to discuss geopolitical issues. It also noted that Russia “dissociated itself” with comments including a call to uphold United Nations humanitarian principles and a declaration that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

As for debt relief, the US side was also seeking agreement that future debt-relief deals feature all bilateral creditors participating in the same deal — with no separate negotiations. It also wants debt-sustainability analysis from the IMF and World Bank to be used to determine a sustainable debt load.

“The debt restructuring process still needs to be speedier and more effective,” International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the G-20. “The costs of delays in reaching agreement on needed debt treatments are borne acutely by borrower countries and their people, who are least able to bear this burden.”

G-20 policymakers continued to engage on whether and how to ramp up the lending capacity of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank. That lender’s president, Ajay Banga, released a number of proposed mechanisms to leverage the institution’s AAA credit rating, without any specific endorsement.

Banga’s Hopes

“I don’t yet know how much money it will unlock because it depends how much people are willing to put into it,” Banga said on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.

Sitharaman said that the G-20 endorsed a “roadmap” for eventually unlocking “more lending resources in the MDBs.” She indicated further developments were pending ahead of the group’s summit later this year.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Maverick News

Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days - Eastern Cape MEC
Maverick News

Probe reveals Cradock child was ‘accidentally’ trapped in classroom for three days – Eastern Cape MEC
Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’
South Africa

Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Ukraine Crisis

Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
Maverick News

Court orders Council for Medical Schemes to cough up source documents on low-cost benefit options
A baking Europe is set to get even hotter as Charon approaches
Business Maverick

A baking Europe is set to get even hotter as Charon approaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options