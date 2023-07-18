Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting Commonwealth Games

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Abigail Irozuru of Team England takes part in a practice jump for the Women's Long Jump Final during Athletics Track & Field on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
18 Jul 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian state of Victoria has pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games after cost estimates blew out by billions of dollars in just a few months.

The price of hosting the event would be more than twice the economic benefit that it would generate, the Victoria government said in a statement Tuesday. The state, which is home to the city of Melbourne, only secured the bid to host the four-yearly event in April.

“What’s become clear is the cost of hosting those games in 2026 is not the A$2.6 billion ($1.8 billion) that was indicated,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. “It is in fact at least A$6 billion and could be as high as A$7 billion, and I can’t stand here and say I have any confidence that would adequately fund these games.”

The Commonwealth Games, which started in 1930, have only been canceled previously during World War II. Andrews said his government aimed to reach a “reasonable” cost settlement for breaking the contract so that an alternative host city could be found. The leader of Victoria’s main opposition Liberal party called the u-turn a “humiliation” in a tweet:

Victoria has become mired in debt after borrowing massive amounts for infrastructure projects and then grappling with the fallout from the pandemic, when Melbourne became one of the world’s most locked down cities. The state’s net debt is forecast to surge by almost A$40 billion to about A$170 billion over the next four years.

The scrapping of the Games comes as the cost of issuing new debt skyrockets. The yield on Victorian government 3-year debt has climbed to 4.22% from 2.66% when it was awarded the event. That could add about an extra A$150 million in servicing costs for each A$1 billion of debt issued, based on secondary market pricing.

Andrews said the money marked for the Games would instead be spent on a regional package, which includes upgrading sports facilities, and also announced more money to build social and affordable housing. The hosting duties were to be shared across the regional cities of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Shepparton, as well as in the Gippsland region in the state’s east.

“Last year when the Commonwealth Games authorities approached us and needed someone to step in and host the 2026 games, we were happy to help out, but not at any price and only if there was lasting benefit,” Andrews said.

The London-based Commonwealth Games Federation did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment sent outside usual office hours.

–With assistance from David Stringer, Matthew Burgess and Garfield Reynolds

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Ukraine Crisis

Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
Newsdeck

Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Moscow halts grain deal after bridge to Crimea struck
Newsdeck

Moscow halts grain deal after bridge to Crimea struck
I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options