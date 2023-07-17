Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Wildfire burns near Athens, Greece, and more from around the world

Wildfire burns near Athens, Greece, and more from around the world
People evacuate horses from a horse riding centre, as a wildfire burns in Kalyvia, near Athens, Greece, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the weekend.

A car passes a sign warning of extreme heat danger on the eve of a day that could set a new world heat record in Death Valley National Park on July 15, 2023 near Furnace Creek, California. Weather forecasts for tomorrow call for a high temperature of 129º Fahrenheit and possibly as high as 131. Previously, the highest temperature reliably recorded on Earth was 129.2F (54C) in Death Valley in 2013. A century earlier a high temperature in Death Valley reportedly reached 134F but many modern weather experts have rejected that claim along with other high summer temperatures reported in the region that year. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A view of a digital sign displaying the high temperature in Death Valley, California, U.S. July 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Garcia

People stand in front of a house, as a wildfire burns in Kouvaras, Greece, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas 

People flock to one of the beaches of Lake Garda, in southern Sirmione Peninsula, Italy, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alex Fraser 

A homeless resident drinks water while walking through a neighborhood on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Today marks the Phoenix area’s 15th consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. Record-breaking temperatures continue soaring as prolonged heatwaves sweep across the Southwest. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A person is baptized in a section of ‘The Zone’ encampment on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Sections of Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment ‘The Zone’ is being cleared amid the state’s record-breaking temperatures. Today marks the Phoenix area’s 15th consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. Record-breaking temperatures continue soaring as prolonged heatwaves sweep across the Southwest. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A pickup truck transports an inflatable pool during a heat wave on July 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Weather forecasts today are expecting temperatures to reach 115 degrees. The Phoenix area is grappling with record-breaking temperatures as prolonged heat waves continue soaring across the Southwest. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. A persistent heat dome over Texas that has expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona is subjecting millions of Americans to excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Dee Lee, 34, cools off amid searing heat that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. A heat dome over Texas that has expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona is subjecting millions of Americans to excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kate Bush fans dance to the singer’s hit song ‘Wuthering Heights’ at Sydney Park in Sydney, Australia 15 July 2023. Around five hundred fans converged on Sydney Park dressed in red to dance to the singer’s 1978 hit song. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head imam (not pictured) displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Umar Farooq, the second Khalifah (Caliph) of Islam, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 July 2023. Devotees gathered at the shrine, which houses the relic, to perform prayers on the occasion of the death anniversary of Umar ibn-al-Khattab, the second Muslim caliph. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head imam (not pictured) displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Umar Farooq, the second Khalifah (Caliph) of Islam, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 July 2023. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 July 2023.  EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A group of elderly women stand around a fire and smoke where a straw effigy of the mythical demon ‘Ghanta Karna’ was burnt during celebrations of the Hindu festival Gathemangal in Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 July 2023. The Gathemangal festival is celebrated by burning straw effigies of the demon, which is believed to ward off major diseases of children. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese burn a straw effigy of the mythical demon known as ‘Ghanta Karna’ during celebrations of the Hindu festival Gathemangal in Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Fireworks illuminate the sky at the Eiffel Tower as part as the Bastille Day celebrations in Suresnes, near Paris, France, 14 July 2023. Bastille Day, the French National Day, is held annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning her Women’s Singles final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 15 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Vasiliki Alexandri of Team Austria competes in the Artistic Swimming Women’s Solo Free Preliminaries on day four of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 17, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Members of Team Kazakhstan compete in the Artistic Swimming Team Acrobatic Final on day four of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 17, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fernando Diaz del Rio Soto of Spain competes in the Men’s Solo Technical final of the Artistic Swimming events during the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, 17 July 2023. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

A general view of the male Elite Athletes diving into the water prior to competing in the swimming leg of the World Triathlon Hamburg on July 15, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

A protestor wearing a mask attends a Climate March in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 July 2023. People gathered in Karachi on 16 July to protest against climate injustice, demanding proper action to address climate change. Protesters carried signs criticizing the government’s mismanagement of the climate crisis, while placards emphasized the importance of a clean city and a healthy future. Despite having a low carbon footprint, Pakistan remains vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as evidenced by the devastating floods experienced last year. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A person wearing costume participates in the celebration of the Fiesta de la Tirana, in the town of La Tirana, commune of Pozo Almonte, Tarapaca Region, Chile, 16 July 2023. The celebration takes place every 16 July in honor of the Virgen del Carmen. EPA-EFE/Elvis González

Activists protest near Olympiastadion stadium against scheduled upcoming concerts by the rock band Rammstein on July 15, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The protesters are demanding that city authorities cancel the three concerts following accusations by women of sexual misconduct by Rammstein lead singer Til Lindemann. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Natalia, 90, holds hands with a Ukrainian serviceman in Vuhledar town, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 16 July 2023. Located in the southern part of Donetsk region, Vuhledar is a frontline town. Before Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the population of the town was 14432 citizens. Currently, less than 100 citizens live there, based on different calculations and since 24 February 2022, 59 citizens, including three children, have been killed. There are no buildings that are not damaged or ruined, there is no infrastructure, no water and no electricity. The Russian army tried to assault Ukrainian positions around the town, but were unsuccessful.  EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A view shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image taken from video released July 17, 2023. Сrimea24tv/Handout via REUTERS 

A view through a train window shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge, that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image from video taken July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Helicopters from the Arpia 51 aerobatic team of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) perform during an exhibition at the F-Air 2023 Aeronautical Fair in Rionegro, Colombia, 14 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
Newsdeck

Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
Africa’s biggest port, Durban to be partially privatised
Business Maverick

Africa’s biggest port, Durban to be partially privatised
Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
Maverick News

Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further

TOP READS IN SECTION

A desert island choice: The one song that just blue me away
Maverick News

A desert island choice: The one song that just blue me away
Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
DM168

Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
No Longer in the Bundu — Wren Hinds takes SA folk sounds to the world
Maverick News

No Longer in the Bundu — Wren Hinds takes SA folk sounds to the world
The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction
World

The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction
Sindiwe Magona’s new book of essays tackles issues South Africans aren’t talking about
South Africa

Sindiwe Magona’s new book of essays tackles issues South Africans aren’t talking about

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options