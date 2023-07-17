Newsdeck

Pilot whales

More than 50 pilot whales die after mass stranding on Scottish beach

More than 50 pilot whales die after mass stranding on Scottish beach
Emergency services attempt to rescue a large number of pilot whales who have beached on September 2, 2012 in Pittenweem near St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Reuters
17 Jul 2023
0

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - More than 50 pilot whales have died in Scotland after being stranded on a beach on the Isle of Lewis - the largest mass stranding in the country in decades.

Authorities were alerted to the incident on Sunday morning at around 0600 GMT and subsequent attempts to refloat more than a dozen living whales were unsuccessful.

Rescuers later decided to euthanise the remaining stranded whales on welfare grounds. In total 55 whales died and one is believed to have survived.

The charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said one female was found with a vaginal prolapse and it suspected that the whole pod was stranded after one whale suffered birthing complications.

“Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow,” BDMLR said.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said it would begin examining the bodies of the mammals to determine the cause of the stranding.

“Over the next several days we will be conducting sampling and necropsies of the pilot whales to gather as much data as possible to better understand the health of these animals and why they may have stranded,” SMASS said in a statement on Instagram.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
Maverick News

Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Newsdeck

Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options