Newsdeck

Climate

Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate

Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
People crowd a beach in Valencia, eastern Spain, 16 July 2023. A new heat wave is to hit Spain starting on 17 July and is expected to raise temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in many places. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING
By Reuters
17 Jul 2023
0

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - Global temperatures were soaring to historic highs as the world's two biggest carbon emitters, the United States and China, sought on Monday to reignite talks on climate change.

With scientists saying the target of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels is moving beyond reach, evidence of the crisis was everywhere.

A remote town in China’s arid northwest, Sanbao, registered a national record of 52.2 Celsius (126 Fahrenheit).

Wildfires in Europe raged ahead of a second heat wave in two weeks that was set to send temperatures as high as 48C.

And nearly a quarter of the U.S. population fell under extreme heat advisories, partly due to a heat dome that has settled over western states.

“In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation.

“The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It’s happening. I urge world leaders to ACT now.”

Ahead of meeting Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged China to partner with the United States to cut methane emissions and coal-fired power.

Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power grids and crops and raising concerns about a repeat of last year’s drought, the most severe in 60 years.

Typhoon Talim was gaining strength and due to make land at night along China’s southern coast, forcing the cancellation of flights and trains in the regions of Guangdong and Hainan.

In South Korea, torrential rains left 40 people dead as river levees collapsed causing flash floods. They followed the heaviest recorded rain in the capital Seoul last year.

An anticyclone nicknamed Charon – who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead – could cause Europe to break its highest recorded temperature of 48.8C, possibly on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to Italy’s Air Force weather service.

 

‘VERY SCARY’

The high temperatures are especially risky for people like teenage sisters Matilde and Angelica Aureli from Rome, who during extreme heat can only venture outside after 9 p.m. because of their albinism. The genetic condition affects the protective pigment melanin in hair, skin and eyes.

“In the summer, it is getting hotter year by year… it’s actually very scary as an experience because for people with albinism, the sun keeps getting worse,” Matilde said.

In Spain, temperatures could rise to as high as 44C in some regions and will not fall below 25C at night, increasing the probability of wildfires, said Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for state weather agency AEMET.

However, a forest fire on the island of La Palma in the Canaries that forced the evacuation of 4,000 people was being brought under control as temperatures fell, local official Sergio Rodriguez said in an interview on TVE.

The heat dome across the western United States also helped to generate heavy rains in the northeast, claiming at least five lives. The heat warnings spread as far as Florida.

In California’s Death Valley, tourists gathered in Furnace Creek on Sunday in anticipation of witnessing the hottest recognised temperature on earth: 134 Farenheit (56.7C) in 1913, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

They cheered as a digital display of 132F ticked up to 133 while National Park rangers stood by in case anyone succumbed to heat stroke.

“It’s my first time being here so I feel it would be really cool to be here for the hottest day ever on Earth for my first time,” said Kayla Hill, 24, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, said there was a clear pattern of heatwaves becoming more common as predicted by scientists.

“We are already in uncharted territory, completely. We have never seen anything like this in our living memory, in our history,” Buontempo said.

By Charlie Devereux

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, Giselda Vagnoni in Rome, Emma Farge in Geneva, Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
Maverick News

Mbalula’s distancing from partnering with EFF muddies SA’s turbulent political waters even further
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
I have a picture for you! 9 July - 15 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Newsdeck

Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options