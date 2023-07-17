Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China stocks lead losses in Asia on growth miss: markets wrap

China stocks lead losses in Asia on growth miss: markets wrap
Pedestrians pass a LVHM Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE store at Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, 2 June 2023.
By Bloomberg
17 Jul 2023
0

Stocks in Asia declined after another round of weak data fuelled concerns about recovery in China. The prospect of continued monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.

Shares in mainland China were the worst performers in the region as investors parsed data that showed growth for the second quarter missed estimates. Gross domestic product expanded 6.3% in the second quarter from a year prior, weaker than the median forecast of 7.1% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The onshore and offshore yuan weakened. The People’s Bank of China earlier extended support for the currency, but kept its medium-term lending facility unchanged on Monday despite mounting market calls for more stimulus. 

“Evidence of a broad slowdown in the Chinese economy” caused the yuan to fall, according to Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore. She said there may be some consolidation in the currency, given the more benign environment with Treasuries and the greenback.

Shares fell in South Korea and were steady in Australia. Japanese markets are shut for a holiday while morning trading in Hong Kong is cancelled due to a storm.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower in Asia. The rally in US stocks hit a wall on Friday after a report showed consumer sentiment climbed to an almost two-year high, reinforcing the view that the Federal still has a long way to go to bring inflation down.

The dollar was little changed on Monday after a gauge of greenback strength snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday. The currency’s weekly slide has the index back near levels last seen in April 2022 as some strategists and investors suggest its long bull run is over.

The yen edged higher after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said uncertainty remains high over the US and global economies. He also said there wasn’t much change in Japan’s bond-market functionality from the previous monetary policy meeting in June.

Yields on Australia’s policy-sensitive three-year notes steadied while those on 10-year bonds edged up two basis points. The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to China’s economic outlook, weakened.

There’s no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia on Monday due to the holiday in Japan. Yield on the two-year Treasury rose by 14 basis points on Friday following the consumer sentiment report. That was a contrast to the slide in yields over the preceding few days.

“We think it is premature to declare victory on inflation and expect volatility to remain elevated over the near term,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Phoebe White wrote in a note, even after other data last week “revived the market narrative surrounding immaculate disinflation and a soft landing,” they said.

Cautious tone

Fed governor Christopher Waller said last week he expected two more rate increases this year to bring inflation down to the 2% goal, though more good data on prices could obviate the need for the second hike. 

Swaps pricing show expectations the Fed is virtually certain to raise its benchmark rate by another 25 basis points when it meets this month, with a roughly one-third chance it will make one more such move before stopping its cycle.

“It’s much more likely that we get a bumpy landing,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on the US economy on Bloomberg Television. “There will be some economic damage from this, especially the longer the Fed goes tightening.”

Elsewhere, oil extended declines as China’s growth disappointed and a major Libyan field resumed output. Gold was little changed. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Newsdeck

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it

TOP READS IN SECTION

Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
South Africa

Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
Richards Bay port grinds to halt over ‘environmental management issues’, coal exports unaffected
Maverick News

Richards Bay port grinds to halt over ‘environmental management issues’, coal exports unaffected
Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Maverick News

Business rescue paves way for R6.2bn bailout of SA Post Office — and axing of 7,000 workers
Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back
South Africa

If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options