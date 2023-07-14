Newsdeck

Donald Trump

Trump a no-show at Iowa evangelical forum, leaving opening for 2024 rivals

Trump a no-show at Iowa evangelical forum, leaving opening for 2024 rivals
Republican candidate for President, former US President Donald J. Trump (back C-L) arrives for the opening of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 27 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
By Reuters
14 Jul 2023
0

Republican contenders for president will address a gathering of social conservatives in the early nominating state of Iowa on Friday, but the event will be most notable for the 2024 candidate who will not be there: the front-runner, Donald Trump.

Trump’s absence has rankled the organizers of the forum, the Christian advocacy group The Family Leader, who argue that the former president is blowing off an opportunity to court Iowa’s evangelicals, a key Republican voting bloc.

Iowa will hold the first Republican nominating contest on Jan. 15, when voters will select their preferences to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in November 2024. Candidates who received heavy evangelical support have won the state in recent years.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott will be among the candidates appearing at the forum, to be moderated by former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson. Trump’s campaign said he had a scheduling conflict.

DeSantis, whom national polls show to be the most viable challenger to Trump, is relying on a victory in Iowa to turbo-charge his campaign and slow Trump’s momentum.

With a national poll lead of around 30 percentage points, Trump appears to want to engage with Iowa voters on his own terms. After he was criticized for skipping the evangelical event, his campaign announced that he will return to Iowa for a town hall next week.

The former president also made waves in Iowa this week by blasting the state’s popular Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, suggesting that she supports DeSantis despite a pledge of neutrality in the contest.

That led to The Family Leader’s president and CEO, Bob Vander Plaats, saying on Twitter that Trump going after Reynolds wasn’t smart and that the race in the state was “wide open.”

A former chair of the state Republican Party, Cody Hoefert, publicly stated he would no longer support Trump after his attack on Reynolds.

Reynolds is expected to appear at the forum on Friday and sign the six-week abortion ban passed this week by the Iowa legislature. Trump has criticized such restrictions as being politically divisive.

(Reporting by James OliphantEditing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Maverick News

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Artificial UNintelligence
Maverick News

Artificial UNintelligence
Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
Maverick News

Presidential Protection Unit brutality reflects widespread SA police impunity and misuse of force
A decade on from the tackle heard around the world, Bismarck has no regrets
South Africa

A decade on from the tackle heard around the world, Bismarck has no regrets

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Newsdeck

Ukraine receives cluster munitions, pledges limited use
Chinese hackers breached State, Commerce Depts, Microsoft and US say
Newsdeck

Chinese hackers breached State, Commerce Depts, Microsoft and US say
Kevin Spacey 'crushed' by sexual assault allegations, actor tells London court
Newsdeck

Kevin Spacey 'crushed' by sexual assault allegations, actor tells London court
North Korea says test launch was latest Hwasong-18 ICBM
Newsdeck

North Korea says test launch was latest Hwasong-18 ICBM

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options