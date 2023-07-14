Business Maverick

Business Maverick

JPMorgan’s Best Quarter Ever Shows Big Banks Are in Rate Sweet Spot

JPMorgan’s Best Quarter Ever Shows Big Banks Are in Rate Sweet Spot
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, July 7, 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 14.
By Bloomberg
14 Jul 2023
0

Rising interest rates that caught many US banks off guard are proving a boon for the nation’s largest, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. posting a record profit and some of its top rivals signaling stronger-than-expected earnings from lending.

With customers borrowing more and stomaching higher rates to do so, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo & Co. both lifted forecasts for revenue from loans as they reported second-quarter results Friday. Citigroup Inc. unveiled a surprisingly strong jump in revenue from credit cards. That all threaded with fresh economic data showing consumer sentiment is improving as inflation eases.

The kickoff to US bank earnings underscored the diverging performance of lenders this year, with the country’s largest attracting new customers, making loans, and — in JPMorgan’s case — scooping up failed lender First Republic Bank for yet another boost to its bottom line. Executives spent the morning describing something of a sweet spot for lending, with rising revenue outpacing the impact of souring loans to customers no longer able to keep up with payments.

“The US economy continues to be resilient,” JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said. “Almost all of our lines of business saw continued growth in the quarter.”

Shares of JPMorgan rose 1.2% as of 10:20 a.m. in New York. Wells Fargo was little changed, while Citigroup fell 1.5%.

At JPMorgan, net income jumped 67% to $14.5 billion, helped by a $2.7 billion gain on its acquisition of First Republic. Return on common equity climbed to 20%.

The bank predicted net interest income will surge about 30% this year after previously forecasting 26%. Wells Fargo said it expects a 14% increase, up from 10%.

That contrasts with the picture for firms more dependent on trading and dealmaking, which are muddling through a slump. Analysts predict Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for example, may report its lowest rates of profitability in almost half a decade under Chief Executive Officer David Solomon.

Read more: Goldman breaks own rule to flag results worse than rivals

Across the country, this year’s first half was marred by turmoil among small- and medium-size banks, as rising interest rates eroded the value of assets on their balance sheets. That prompted corporate clients and wealthy customers to shift deposits to banks perceived as stronger.

Despite concerns about a potential economic downturn in the US during the run-up to Friday’s results, the term “soft-landing” was oft-repeated in reactions by economists and analysts.

“A lot of things simply have not happened,” Mohamed El–Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said on Bloomberg Television. “Everything this week,” including the consumer price index report, has pointed to a “soft-landing,” he said.

One sign of trouble came from Wells Fargo, which reported a $1.7 billion provision for loan losses, more than analysts expected. That included a reserve build tied to office-building loans.

The bank’s chief financial officer, Michael Santomassimo, said it’s still too early in the cycle to see the full effects of commercial real estate losses.

“We do expect that there will be more weakness in the market, and it’s going to take a while to play out,” he said. “It will be a while before we see the end of this.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape – Dr Nandipha says she did not consent to her extradition
Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
Maverick News

Zuma’s days of freedom may be numbered as ConCourt upholds ruling that he must go back to jail
SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
Maverick News

SA’s ‘dire’ gun controls are uniting opposition firearm groups – dealers’ association speaks out
A Test for the ages – as Etzebeth honours his father on Boks' Auckland All Blacks mission
Maverick News

A Test for the ages – as Etzebeth honours his father on Boks' Auckland All Blacks mission

TOP READS IN SECTION

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
South Africa

Road Freight Association boss has ‘zero’ confidence police will stop truck burnings
Rhino horn trafficking case sheds light on curious criminal network involving frozen seafood, ‘mishandled baggage’
Maverick News

Rhino horn trafficking case sheds light on curious criminal network involving frozen seafood, ‘mishandled baggage’
If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back
South Africa

If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back
Data shows mining SA output declines in May, while Mantashe punts problematic law
South Africa

Data shows mining SA output declines in May, while Mantashe punts problematic law

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options