Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Remote work to wipe out $800bn from office values, McKinsey says

Remote work to wipe out $800bn from office values, McKinsey says
A person uses a laptop computer while working from home in an arranged photograph taken in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
13 Jul 2023
0

Remote work could wipe out $800-billion from the value of office buildings in nine major cities around the world, highlighting the potential losses that landlords are facing from post-pandemic changes in employment trends.

Covid-19’s push toward hybrid work has driven the need for office space down with vacancy rates rising, McKinsey Global Institute said on Thursday in a report that modelled the impact on valuations by 2030 in nine cities globally. 

The estimate for $800-billion in valuation losses represents a 26% decline compared to levels in 2019, with the blow at risk of deepening to as much as 42%, the consultancy firm said. 

“The impact on value could be even greater if rising interest rates compound it,” McKinsey said. The bearing “could increase if troubled financial institutions decide to more quickly reduce the price of property they finance or own”.

McKinsey’s model is offering a window on how property owners and lenders are grappling with the changes in where people work in the wake of the pandemic. The shift is also affecting the value of retail and residential real estate as people’s new habits influence where they shop and live.

In a moderate scenario, demand for office space will be 13% lower by the end of the decade, McKinsey said. Attendance remains 30% lower than what it was before the pandemic and only 37% of people are back at the office every day.

Lower attendance has driven down asking rents in real terms. US cities have generally seen sharper drops, with San Francisco and New York City showing declines of 28% and 18% respectively, while European centres such as Paris, London and Munich have been more resilient.

The trend is set to continue with more employers downsizing space to reduce costs as soon as long-term leases come to an end.

“Some tenants have chosen not to wait for their renewal dates and instead have bought their way out of long-term contracts,” McKinsey said.

Developers can adapt to the declining demand for office and retail space through the creation of hybrid buildings whose design and infrastructure could be modified to serve different uses, McKinsey says.

Such designs “would protect owners from shifts in preferences that are impossible to predict now,” the report said. Also, “because tenants will now be moving in and out more frequently, buildings might become more valuable if they grow more adaptable.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Maverick News

Tribe One Dinokeng – Almost 10 years later, details emerge of South Africa’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Maverick News

Digging into acting Public Protector’s perplexing lack of curiosity about pivotal Phala Phala facts
Out of the shadows, Mashatile now has to fight the harsh glare of the national spotlight
South Africa

Out of the shadows, Mashatile now has to fight the harsh glare of the national spotlight
Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Unanswered questions, Part One: Evidence of secret meetings with Jacob Zuma and SSA involvement unchallenged by Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part One: Evidence of secret meetings with Jacob Zuma and SSA involvement unchallenged by Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
A penetrating take on Harry Oppenheimer and Anglo’s role in SA history
South Africa

A penetrating take on Harry Oppenheimer and Anglo’s role in SA history
After the Bell: First-half review — SA’s retreat in an advancing world
South Africa

After the Bell: First-half review — SA’s retreat in an advancing world
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options