If you bought these ladders from a Massmart store, take them back

A Terra Firma multi-hinge aluminum ladder sold by Makro. (Photo: Supplied)
By Georgina Crouth
13 Jul 2023
Safety concerns have been raised about Mainstay and Terra Firma multi-hinge aluminium ladders.

Massmart has detected safety issues with two models of aluminium ladders sold through its Makro and Game stores. 

The group’s Brian Leroni, senior vice president of corporate affairs, confirmed on Thursday that they were working closely with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to recall the Terra Firma and Mainstay JC 403 multi-hinged aluminium ladders, which are sold by Makro and Game.

“This recall is initiated in an abundance of caution. The customer rate of return is 0.66% (for Game) and 1.27% (for Makro), which is below the 3% return threshold that would typically trigger an internal product quality review.” 

In a media alert, the NCC has urged all consumers in possession of the Mainstay and Terra Firma multi-hinge ladders, which have a weight limit of 150kg, to immediately stop using the products and return them to the point of purchase for a refund.  

Massmart had informed the NCC about the safety issues after running what was described as a comprehensive set of tests at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), revealing that the ladders did not comply with safety standards as required by SANS 50131 (SABS) relating to minimum material thickness and static load.

Failure to meet these requirements renders the ladders unsafe and may lead to injuries or fatalities.

To date, 57,000 of these units have been sold in South Africa.

Mainstay ladders were also exported to Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi and Tanzania.

The NCC’s acting commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said in the alert that it was the responsibility of the importers and retailers to ensure that goods comply with all applicable laws and standards. 

“The Consumer Protection Act requires the recall of goods which pose any risk of harm to the consumers. We encourage consumers who have bought the ladders at Makro or Game, to immediately stop use and return these for a refund. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines.” DM

