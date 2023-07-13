With the drama, tension and chaos of the last couple of weeks now a thing of the past, South Africa’s senior women’s soccer side Banyana Banyana is firmly focused on attempting to navigate a tough Fifa World Cup group as best as they can.

In their opening Group G game, Banyana will tackle one of the most formidable sides present at the 32-team quadrennial showpiece — Sweden. The Europeans are ranked third in the world and are in pursuit of a maiden World Cup gold medal after finishing third thrice, as well as picking up one silver.

Following that extremely tough fixture on 23 July, testing tussles against Argentina and Italy await the reigning African champions.

Banyana will have to play at their optimum during each match if they are to stand any chance of collecting their first-ever World Cup points. Never mind moving on to the knockout phase.

Before that though, the team has a date with fellow World Cup participants Costa Rica. This match — scheduled for 4am SA time on Saturday, 15 July — will be their final opportunity to assess themselves in a competitive fixture before the tournament commences.

“It’s another top team, a World Cup-bound team. Their preparation is similar [to ours as] they are playing an African country [in their group, Zambia]. And that is why they chose to play against us,” Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said.

“But a lot of our game will be based on what we are going to try to do against Sweden. It might not be evident in the game, but we will be working on that during training. With some focus on Costa Rica,” added the 60-year-old tactician. “And then after that, it is to concentrate completely on Sweden.”

Mission acclimatisation

It’s been a week since the whole team landed in New Zealand, where they will be based for the entirety of their group campaign. Since then, they’ve juggled trying to adjust to the weather conditions there and the 10-hour difference in time zones to SA, with training.

Half of the side travelled Down Under last week Wednesday, with the rest joining the first arrivals a day later. Upon landing, the team was greeted by rainy and cold conditions.

“A lot of the players have settled really well and got used to trying to stay awake as long as they can. So that the sleeping patterns are not disturbed. Especially the first group that came. They are a little bit further than others,” shared Ellis.

“The conditions are slightly different. We are also having to manage recovery in between the jet lag. So we can’t push as hard as we want to. But the players know they have to push and get the maximum out of themselves. Even though they’re feeling a bit fatigued. That is something that we’re managing really well,” continued the coach.

Just how much they have adjusted will be laid bare this weekend. Even though the bulk of the team last played together in April 2023 — during a 3-2 defeat to Serbia — they will fancy their chances against the Costa Ricans. The Central Americans have won just one match from eight this year.

Of course, more than trying to win, Ellis and her technical team will be out to test different combinations and tactics. The players will also be looking to forge or rekindle on-field partnerships which might prove useful once they are out of the pan and into the World Cup fire. DM