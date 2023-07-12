Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls, and more from around the world

Running of the bulls, and more from around the world
Runners are chased by the bulls of Jandilla ranch during the sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Jul 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

People look on from balconies as runners are chased by the bulls of Jandilla ranch during the sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/J.P. Urdiroz

Runners are chased by the bulls of Jandilla ranch at the arrival to the bullring during the sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Eloy Alonso

The sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges

A runner is almost gored by a bull of Jandilla ranch during the sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EFE/ EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Runners are chased by the bulls of Jandilla ranch at the arrival to the bullring during the sixth bull running of Sanfermines in Pamplona, northern Spain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Gloria Zarza Guadarrama of Mexico competes in the Women’s Shot Put F54 Final during day five of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 12, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Nathan Maguire of Great Britain looks on before his Men’s 400m T54 final during day five of the World Para Athletics Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 12, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Niko Kappel of Germany reacts after the Men’s Shot Put F41 Final during day five of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 12, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts during her Women’s Singles quarter-finals match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their Women’s Singles quarter-final match at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 11 July 2023. EPA-EFE

Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women’s military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 July 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian women took part in the testing of samples of the new women’s field uniform, which is currently in the final stage of approval by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and will be introduced for military women. A design by the social initiative ‘Arm Women Now’ was used as a basis for the development of uniforms, specifically for women. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women’s military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 July 2023 amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The peloton during the 11th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 180 km race from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France, 12 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees during the rehearsal of the aerial military parade ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, 11 July 2023. On 14 July France is celebrating its national holiday, Bastille Day, with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue, and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guest of honour. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

People watch as a helicopter of the Nepalese Airlines arrives to transport the bodies of the victims, following the crash of a Manang Air helicopter, at the helipad of Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 July 2023. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) all 6 passengers, among them five Mexican nationals and a Nepalese pilot lost their lives, aboard a helicopter that had gone missing in Nepal while en route to Kathmandu, and crashed near the Lamjura Pass of Solukhumbu district. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Anti-government protesters march towards the Israeli Knesset parliament in Jerusalem, 11 July 2023. Mass protests continue nationwide against the government’s justice system reform plan. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Confetti fills the air as a child stands beside a bonfire near Donegal Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 11 July 2023. The huge wood pile bonfire will be set on fire late on the night of 11 July. The nighttime bonfires mark the start of the 12th of July celebrations in Northern Ireland marking King William of Orange’s victory over the Catholic King James in the 1690 ‘Battle of the Boyne’. The unionists’ celebrations have always been a controversy between the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland. EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW

British singer Mega performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, on 11 July 2023. The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

An Indian health worker takes care of newborn babies resting inside a ward at a government maternity hospital on World Population Day, in Chennai, India, 11 July 2023. World Population Day, established by the United Nations (UN), is observed every year on 11 July to raise awareness and educate individuals about global overpopulation issues and their impact on various aspects of human life. According to the United Nations (UN) population estimates, India surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country with more than 1.4 billion in April 2023. The theme for World Population Day 2023 is ‘Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities’. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian health worker takes care of a newborn baby inside a ward at a government maternity hospital on World Population Day, in Chennai, India, 11 July 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

BRESCIA, ITALY – JULY 11: General view of Italian artist Fabrizio Plessi’s installation “Plessi Married Brixia” exhibition at Santa Giulia Church part of at Santa Giulia Museum on July 11, 2023, in Brescia, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Four-week-old North Chinese leopard (Panthera pardus japonensis) cubs undergo their first routine medical check in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, 11 July 2023. The siblings, one male and two females, were born on the premises following a gestation period of 102 days to a mating pair of a three-year-old female and a seven-year-old male. Less than five hundred specimens of this rare subspecies of leopard, native to the Russian Far East and the northern parts of China, remain in the wilderness. EPA-EFE/Attila Balazs DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
SAPS hunt 12 in truck arson wave as Police Minister rejects links to July 2021 riots
Maverick News

SAPS hunt 12 in truck arson wave as Police Minister rejects links to July 2021 riots
Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Russian Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
World

Russian Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections
Maverick News

Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

What’s baking this AirFryday: Sticky mandarin polenta cake
TGIFood

What’s baking this AirFryday: Sticky mandarin polenta cake
The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction
World

The Greenland shark’s slow swim through deep time — and into possible extinction
A penetrating take on Harry Oppenheimer and Anglo’s role in SA history
South Africa

A penetrating take on Harry Oppenheimer and Anglo’s role in SA history
The relationship red flags you and your partner need to look out for
Maverick News

The relationship red flags you and your partner need to look out for
Keep empathy in mind while overcoming the trials, tribulations of finding love in the real world
Maverick News

Keep empathy in mind while overcoming the trials, tribulations of finding love in the real world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options