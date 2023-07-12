Newsdeck

Kenyan clashes

Kenyan protesters in fresh clashes with police over tax hikes

Kenyan protesters in fresh clashes with police over tax hikes
Protesters run away from the police during a rally against tax increases in Nairobi, Kenya, 07 July 2023. Protesters came out in force in many cities around Kenya to demonstrate against a raft of controversial tax increases signed into law by Kenyan President Ruto last week. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
12 Jul 2023
0

Stone-throwing protesters clashed with police in Kenyan cities on Wednesday during a second round of demonstrations in less than a week, called by the main opposition leader against a raft of tax hikes.

Police officers fired teargas to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and several other towns, according to Reuters reporters and footage aired on Kenyan television stations.

“We have ventured out on our own accord,” said Ibrahim Stanley, a protester in Nairobi’s informal Kibera settlements. “We are out here because we are tired.”

Intense clashes took place on the expressway connecting Nairobi to the main airport, where protesters lit bonfires and toppled fencing. The expressway said toll services had been halted at three stations.

At least six people were killed last Friday during protests against the taxes, which are contained in a finance bill signed into law by President William Ruto last month.

Kenya’s High Court ordered the suspension of implementation of the legislation pending a legal challenge, but the government has raised petrol prices anyway.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who called for the protests, was due to address supporters in Nairobi later on Wednesday, a spokesperson said. Odinga finished runner-up in the last five presidential elections, including losing to Ruto last year.

Odinga led a series of protests earlier this year against the high cost of living and alleged election irregularities, demonstrations that repeatedly degenerated into unrest. That prompted civic leaders to warn against a return to the ethnically-charged violence that has plagued Kenya in the past.

Ruto’s government says the tax hikes, which include a doubling of the fuel tax and introduction of a levy to fund affordable housing, will raise an extra 200 billion Kenyan shillings ($1.42 billion) a year and are needed to deal with growing debt repayments and to fund job-creation initiatives.

The opposition says they will deepen the suffering of Kenyans at a time when many are already struggling with high prices of basic commodities such as maize flour. ($1 = 141.2000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Thomas Mukoya, Jefferson Kahinju and Humphrey MalaloWriting by Aaron RossEditing by Alex Richardson and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections
Maverick News

Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections
Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
When the ‘strangers’ came – Chinese rubber giant ‘destroys’ rainforests, indigenous lives in Cameroon
Maverick News

When the ‘strangers’ came – Chinese rubber giant ‘destroys’ rainforests, indigenous lives in Cameroon

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid
Newsdeck

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid
China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Newsdeck

China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing
Newsdeck

Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options