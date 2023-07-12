Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Islamist militants kill four soldiers at Pakistani army base – army

Islamist militants kill four soldiers at Pakistani army base – army
A man watches the press conference by Ahmaed Sharif, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army on a TV in Islamabad, Pakistan, 26 June 2023. Pakistan Army on 26 June said that three officers, including a lieutenant general, had been sacked and disciplinary action had been initiated against 15 other officers as part of its self-accountability process into the May riots in which military properties were attacked by protesters. Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on 09 May, violent protests erupted in the country by his supporters, who the military claims ransacked its buildings and installations. Khan, who was in jail at the time of the protests, has also been named in the cases registered under sedition and terrorism laws. The army has announced that those who were involved in the attacks on military installations are to be tried under military courts, a decision widely criticized by rights groups over the lack of transparency in such trials. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
By Reuters
12 Jul 2023
0

Suspected Islamist militants armed with guns, hand grenades and rockets attacked a military base in southern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four soldiers, the army and security officials said.

QUETTA, Pakistan, July 12 (Reuters) – Suspected Islamist militants armed with guns, hand grenades and rockets attacked a military base in southern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least four soldiers, the army and security officials said.

Another five soldiers were critically wounded, the army said in a statement. At least three militants were killed in retaliatory fire, and an operation was underway to apprehend two other attackers, it said.

Several militants stormed the military base in Northern Balochistan’s Zhob district in the early hours, the army said.

Three security officials said the militants fought a gun battle for several hours after hurling hand grenades inside a military mess.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the army said, and added that “in ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary.”

newly founded Islamist group called Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility, saying in a statement it would release the pictures and videos of their fighters who took part in the attack.

The mineral rich southern province that borders Afghanistan and Iran has faced a decades old ethnic separatist insurgency.

Islamist militants, who aim to overthrow the government and install their own brand of strict Islamic law in the predominantly Muslim nation of 220 million, have also been active in the province.

They have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the boimbing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people in January.

Islamabad says militants have rebased their operations to Afghanistan, whichKabul denies.

(Reporting by Gul Yousafzai in Quetta and Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Additional Reporting by Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christina Fincher and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Maverick News

Make sure your solar installation has municipal approval to avoid getting burnt by insurers
Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections
Maverick News

Latest Zimbabwean poll says Chamisa and the opposition should win next month’s elections
Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi says ANC will ‘crush’ any attempt to remove Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
When the ‘strangers’ came – Chinese rubber giant ‘destroys’ rainforests, indigenous lives in Cameroon
Maverick News

When the ‘strangers’ came – Chinese rubber giant ‘destroys’ rainforests, indigenous lives in Cameroon

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid
Newsdeck

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid
China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Newsdeck

China Warplanes make biggest Taiwan incursion in three months
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing
Newsdeck

Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options