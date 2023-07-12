Defend Truth

Dunoon residents sinking in squalor and disease as illegal dumping, poor service threatens lives

Illegal dumping that has taken place along a road in Dunoon, with rubbish strewn everywhere. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)
By Samane Jnr Marks
12 Jul 2023
Residents in Mzondi Street, Dunoon in Cape Town are in despair as their surrounding environment has turned into a breeding ground for rats, mosquitos, and other disease-carrying pests. The residents say they’ve been living in these conditions for decades.

Plans are in place by the City of Cape Town to develop a food garden at a park in the Dunoon area but presently the park is little more than a nest of rubbish, vermin and disease for concerned residents. The park is not the only worry; sewage is lining the streets and residents have experienced health problems as a result of the stench and waste that continues to pile up. 

“I’ve been living here in Dunoon for over 10 years and I’ve had to bear the overpowering, sickening stench of this illegal dumping which has caused me health complications, particularly shortness of breath and unbearable headaches and persistent coughs,” said Washington Shumba, a hair salon business owner who lives in Mzondi Street. The street, like many in Dunoon, is home to numerous garbage dumps. 

Dunoon is a township in the northern reaches of Cape Town, located near Killarney Motor Racing Complex and the Century City luxury shopping centre. Daily Maverick recently visited the area, which has become a haven of illegal dumping and hazardous pollution. The residents of the township have previously dealt with sewage leaks. As reported by GroundUp, like many other townships, it is because of the deteriorating sanitation conditions and infrastructure. 

Rats raiding my household’ 

“My biggest concern has always been rats raiding my household and business complex. I can’t extend or do anything because now the emerging rats from the garbage dunes is my everyday life experience,” said Shumba during an interview at his home in Dunoon. 

“We normally hear sounds of bins during evenfall as [other residents] come to dump, we need swift assistance,” added Shumba.  

“The dumping of sewage was the fault of our neighbours from the top street, particularly Thandabantu Street,” said Shumba. 

He further added that the community tried to come together to fight the dumping, including burning of the garbage. “But it doesn’t help at all. It’s really bad, especially when the filth is burnt. You can’t paint or move things around your houses because of the bombardment of smell from these piles of rubbish,” he told Daily Maverick

Resident Nomfika Nozombile, also complained about complications of respiratory conditions especially for her kids, brought on by the stench of sewage. “The stench is bad. My two kids have rashes, asthma and consistent cough problems,” she said. 

“This has generated so much resentment amongst the community as we know that it’s done by the people we know of from the neighbouring streets. We’d be happy if the city intervenes by locking this place up and keeping the keys, we need desperate help we’re suffering,” she said.

After speaking with Nozombile, Daily Maverick noted a sewage pipe leak right in the middle of the street that was being attended to by municipal workers. 

Dunoon, illegal dumping

Rubbish scattered across streets and pavements is a constant feature of Dunoon. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

Procurement plans put in place to rehabilitate the primary school park’ 

Messie Mpukane, Ward 104’s councillor, told Daily Maverick, “The City used its resources earlier this year to assist in revitalising the park front opposite Sophakama Primary School in Mzondi Street”.

When Daily Maverick asked Mpukane, whether she has any measures or educational campaigns ready to inspire the whole community to start being part of the solution in preventing illegal dumping, she said, “Fortunately, there are actions and procurement plans due to be implemented this month to rehabilitate the primary school park and the football field in the neighbourhood”. 

She commended the City of Cape Town for providing bins for the neighbourhood and said she and the community’s leadership structures spoke to residents in efforts to cease illegal dumping in the school park and a second neighbouring park in Thandabantu Street. 

“We have spoken to the residents with the community leadership structure urging locals to stop dumping illegally in the parks. You won’t notice this trash during the day but at night since it’s being dumped by the neighbourhood. The city provided two large bins per household and in cases where there are tenants, the city advised community members to request a few bins to accommodate everyone living in the yard but the extra requested bins are paid for,” she told Daily Maverick

Messie Mpukane, Elvloi Nkohla, Dunoon

ANC councillor Messie Mpukane, left and Sanco vice chancellor Elvloi Nkohla stand surrounded by rubbish in Dunoon, Cape Town. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

City’s response to alleviating the dumping

Specific queries to the City of Cape Town about the health concerns raised by residents and business owners were not answered. However, the City did say they were aware of the constant dumping and vandalism in and around the park. 

“The department cleans the park once a week, with the assistance of the City’s Solid Waste and Roads Departments. However, because of the constant dumping after hours, the park remains in a dire condition,” said Councillor Patricia van der Ross, the mayoral Committee Member for Community Service and Health. 

“Remaining structures of the play equipment which were vandalised were completely removed by the department because they posed a danger to young children. The Department is currently procuring materials for a fence, and plans are in place to have it constructed in July 2023,” the City continued. “The local councillor, a local NGO, and the community will then coordinate the usage of the park as a food garden.” DM

