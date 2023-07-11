Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO bid in boost to alliance

Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO bid in boost to alliance
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
By Bloomberg
11 Jul 2023
0

Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s NATO bid in a major breakthrough for the military alliance’s push to strengthen its defenses following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey will ask its parliament to advance Sweden’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “as soon as possible”, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday in Vilnius. 

The about-face comes after months of arduous negotiations over Turkey’s demands and on the eve of a critical two-day NATO summit where leaders including US President Joe Biden are eager to show a united front and signal to Vladimir Putin that his war on Ukraine has only strengthened the alliance.

NATO’s northern enlargement heralds one of the most prominent changes in the European security landscape after Russia’s aggression led to shifts including a ramp-up of defence spending in Germany and plans to bring back conscription in France. The early 2022 attack on Ukraine prompted an almost overnight change in public opposition to membership in NATO in Finland and Sweden.

“Completing Sweden’s accession to NATO is a historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time,” Stoltenberg said in Vilnius. “I will not give you the exact dates for that. But this is a clear commitment.”

Just earlier on Monday, Erdogan had made a quid pro quo demand — Sweden in NATO if the European Union opened its doors to Turkey – only to be reminded by Brussels that they are separate processes. After the surprise request, however, a solution to the impasse emerged behind closed doors within hours.

Erdogan met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and then European Council president Charles Michel. After those conversations were had, Michel said the bloc would submit a report on the EU’s relations with Turkey, “with a view to proceed in a strategic & forward-looking manner”.

According to a Turkish official, Erdogan won assurances on key demands, including Stockholm’s approach to supporters of Kurdish separatists operating in its territory. There was progress too toward lifting defence-related sanctions and EU officials agreed to speed up their membership negotiations, including on upgrading the customs union and on visa liberalisation for its citizens. 

Stoltenberg expects Hungary, the only other NATO member yet to approve Sweden’s bid, will follow suit as they “said they don’t want to be the last one not ratifying.”

F-16 jets

What remains unclear is to what extent Biden’s comments over the weekend that Turkey’s purchase of American F-16 fighter jets is “in play” contributed to Erdogan’s U-turn on Sweden. Biden released a statement saying that he welcomed the agreement and the two leaders will meet on Tuesday.

Congress must approve significant U.S. arms sales to foreign allies and a bipartisan group of senators had told Biden earlier this year that lawmakers shouldn’t consider the $20-billion sale of warplanes until the country ratifies Sweden’s membership. 

Back in Washington, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez, one of the biggest holdouts, appeared to be softening his position when quizzed by journalists. He said “there may be a path forward” in the “next week”.

The decision follows more than a year of stalling and contentious rhetoric, with Ankara repeatedly accusing Stockholm of failing to do enough to crack down on Kurdish groups it views as terrorists. 

Turkey’s turnaround follows a flurry of diplomatic activity that has seen Kristersson visit Biden in Washington, and Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom meet his Turkish counterpart at NATO headquarters in Brussels. 

“I have worked very hard for this to happen, including almost endless conversations with other prime ministers and presidents, and the response has been very good,” Kristersson told reporters on Monday. “Today we took a very large step on the way to completing the ratification process.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also discussed Sweden’s ambitions with Erdogan during a visit to Istanbul on 7 July. 

“Today’s decision is very important as it shows consensus can be reached within NATO,” Ihor Zhovkva, Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff in charge for foreign relations said. “We hope more political decisions will be taken during the summit and Ukraine will eventually become the 33rd member.”

Once completed, Sweden’s accession would clinch NATO’s control of the Baltic Sea and give the alliance the upper hand in the Arctic region — both strategic gateways for Russia — even as Moscow is bogged down in its invasion of Ukraine. Seven out of eight Arctic nations will belong to NATO.

Bringing Sweden into the fold will also simplify defence planning for the alliance. NATO will benefit not just from Sweden’s combat aircraft, naval prowess and other military assets but also from being able to easily shuttle troops or equipment across Nordic territory.

With both Finland and Sweden in the alliance, it will give NATO better access to reinforce the Baltic nations with military support in the event of a crisis. 

The area has long been seen as the bloc’s weak spot because troops and equipment arriving by land would have to traverse a narrow corridor between Poland and Lithuania that is sandwiched between Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad and its ally Belarus. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

TOP READS IN SECTION

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
South Africa

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3
Maverick News

Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans
World

After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options