Newsdeck

VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY

Sonic the Hedgehog’s US workers vote to join union

A Sonic the Hedgehog balloon floats above the street during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on 28 November 2013 in New York City. (Photo: Kena Betancur / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
11 Jul 2023
0

The US home of Sonic the Hedgehog is now a union shop.

Workers at Sega of America say they won an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

With the vote, their affiliate of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) becomes the largest multidepartment unit of organised employees within the US video game industry, according to a statement Monday.

The company is part of Sega Sammy Holdings, of Japan, parent of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog game.

According to a CWA spokeswoman, the new labour unit includes 212 workers from Sega of America’s headquarters in Irvine, California, and its Burbank offices, including associates in brand marketing, product development and other departments.

The vote marks the fifth gaming union in the US following workers at Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, ZeniMax and VR/AR game developer Tender Claws, which have all also organised with CWA, the spokeswoman said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to fly to US to face graft charges
Maverick News

Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to fly to US to face graft charges
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky
Newsdeck

Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response
Newsdeck

Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options