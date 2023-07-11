Workers at Sega of America say they won an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.
With the vote, their affiliate of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) becomes the largest multidepartment unit of organised employees within the US video game industry, according to a statement Monday.
The company is part of Sega Sammy Holdings, of Japan, parent of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog game.
According to a CWA spokeswoman, the new labour unit includes 212 workers from Sega of America’s headquarters in Irvine, California, and its Burbank offices, including associates in brand marketing, product development and other departments.
The vote marks the fifth gaming union in the US following workers at Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, ZeniMax and VR/AR game developer Tender Claws, which have all also organised with CWA, the spokeswoman said.
