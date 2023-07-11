Maverick Life

Skeletons of prehistoric predators on auction, and more from around the world

Sotheby's Auction House displays the skeleton of the prehistoric predator Plesiosaur, in New York, New York, USA, 10 July 2023 (issued 11 July 2023). The fossils of a Pteranodon and Plesiosaur date to the late Cretaceous period and lower Jurassic periods, more than 83 million years ago. Its auction date is 26 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Cassandra Hatton, Global Head of Science and Popular Culture at Sotheby’s Auction House, describes the skeleton of the prehistoric predator Plesiosaur, in New York, New York, USA, 10 July 2023 (issued 11 July 2023). The fossils of a Pteranodon and Plesiosaur date to the late Cretaceous period and lower Jurassic periods, more than 83 million years ago. Its auction date is 26 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Sotheby’s Auction House displays the skeleton of the prehistoric predator Flying Pteranodon, in New York, New York, USA, 10 July 2023 (issued 11 July 2023).  EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

A boilermaker carries out restoration works on a horse sculpture of the fountain ‘Apollo on his Chariot’ during a press visit of the restoration process at the Coubertin Foundation in Saint Rémy les Chevreuses, a Paris suburb, France, 10 July 2023. The fountain had not been restored for almost 100 years. Teams of artisans from various workshops of the Coubertin Foundation are finalizing the details for its reinstallation in the Gardens of Versailles in 2024. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

Ukrainian servicemen of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after ‘King Danylo’ fire a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled gun-howitzer at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 10 July 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A military honor guard awaits the review of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (not pictured), during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 July 2023. Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to Germany ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania will discuss the situation in Ukraine, defence cooperation and energy security issues among others. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Holding an umbrella, a woman walks past a mist spray on a hot day in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2023. According to preliminary data by the World Meteorological Organization, the first week of July was the hottest week on record. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

People walk in the snow in Newtown on July 10, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Students play in the snow in Newtown on July 10, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Ella McDonald of Great Britain serves against Rebecca Munk Mortensen of Denmark in the Girl’s Singles during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ales Kisy of the Czech Republic competes during day four of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 11, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Gerard Descarrega of Spain and his guide Guillermo Rojo Gil compete in the Men’s 400m T11 Semi-Final 1 during day four of the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety on July 11, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

A general view of the start of the Men’s Skiff fleet during Day Three of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 11, 2023, in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Florian Trittel Johannes and Diego Botin Le Chever of Spain compete in Men’s Skiff during Day Three of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 11, 2023, in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Monterrey’s Rogelio Funes Mori (C) in action against Atlas’ Anderson Santamaria (L), during the Liga MX soccer match between Atlas and Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, 09 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

People visit the exhibition ‘Frida Kahlo: The life of an icon, the immersive biography’ at the Unicentro shopping centre in Bogota, Colombia, 10 July 2023 (issued 11 July 2023). The immersive biography invites people to navigate through Kahlo’s history. Unicentro will host the exhibition until 06 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against the government’s plans to overhaul the justice system in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Israelis have taken to the streets en masse to protest the government’s plans to weaken the power of judges. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

