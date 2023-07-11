Business Maverick

COMPETITION COMMISSION

Sasol Gas to be prosecuted for excessive pricing of natural gas

Sasol Gas to be prosecuted for excessive pricing of natural gas
(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
11 Jul 2023
0

The Competition Commission has found that Sasol Gas, a unit of petrochemicals giant Sasol, had markups on natural piped gas of up to 72% and that ‘the excessive pricing has continued for almost a decade and is ongoing’. So it’s throwing the book at Sasol, which has challenged the commission’s jurisdiction on this matter.

The Competition Commission has accused Sasol Gas of contravening the Competition Act by excessive pricing of natural gas. The JSE-listed company is the only supplier of natural gas piped in South Africa, and that kind of monopoly often invites scrutiny.

“The Commission found that Sasol Gas extracted mark-ups of up to 72%. The excessive pricing has continued for almost a decade and is ongoing,” the commission said in a statement.

“This prosecution stems from three complaints against Sasol Gas which were lodged, in early 2022, with the Commission, by Egoli Gas (Pty) Ltd (Egoli Gas), the Industrial Gas Users Association of South Africa (IGUA-SA), and Spring Lights Gas (Pty) Ltd (Spring Lights). The complainants alleged, amongst others, that Sasol Gas engaged in excessive pricing of natural piped gas in contravention of the Competition Act.”

Sasol sources natural gas from the Pande and Temane gas fields in Mozambique and the commodity is piped from there to the company’s facility at Secunda in Mpumalanga.

The commission said it “relied on publicly available information to assess the prices charged by Sasol Gas to the complainants against the costs of supplying natural piped gas” and that on a “conservative basis” the average markups were as follows:

  • IGUA-SA members were charged an excessive markup of 55%, over nine years from 2014 to 2022;
  • Egoli Gas was charged an excessive markup of 72%, over nine years from 2014 to 2022; and
  • Spring Lights Gas was charged an excessive markup of 59%, over five years from 2018 to 2022.

The commission noted that these excessive prices would generally be passed on to consumers.

It accused Sasol Gas of not cooperating with its probe.

“Sasol Gas did not provide the Commission with the relevant information it had requested during its investigation. Instead, Sasol Gas elected to file a review application in the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) challenging the Commission’s jurisdiction to investigate the three complaints,” it said.

The commission said it only had a period of one year under the Competition Act to investigate such complaints unless it was extended by the complainant.

“In this case, the one-year period has already lapsed and one of the complainants has indicated that it is not amenable to granting any further extension pending Sasol Gas’ jurisdictional challenge… Under these circumstances, and in the public interest, the Commission had a duty to refer the complaint to the [Competition] Tribunal for prosecution before it lapses.”

Sasol confirmed its challenge to the commission’s jurisdiction.

“This jurisdictional challenge is the subject of a legal review application currently pending before the Competition Appeal Court, the outcome of which will determine the ability of the Commission to investigate the gas pricing complaints,” Sasol spokesperson Alex Anderson said in an emailed response to Daily Maverick’s queries.

“Sasol Gas has yet to formally receive the complaint referral. Once Sasol Gas has had an opportunity to consider the referral, we will respond as appropriate,” Anderson said.

The market response to the news was fairly muted – Sasol’s share price in later afternoon trade was only down around 1.5%. Still, against the backdrop of an unfolding cost-of-living crisis, no company wants to be branded for excessive pricing which hits consumers. As is usually the case in such matters, the lawyers are going to be busy with this one, and they don’t come cheap. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Maverick News

SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options