Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Microsoft Wins US Court Nod to Buy Activision in FTC Loss

Microsoft Wins US Court Nod to Buy Activision in FTC Loss
The Microsoft logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Monday, May 16, 2023. Microsoft Corp.'s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. won European Union approval, putting the bloc at odds with its UK and US counterparts. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
11 Jul 2023
0

Microsoft Corp. won a court’s okay to move forward with its $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc., defeating an effort by the US Federal Trade Commission to block the largest ever gaming deal.

The decision by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco means Microsoft could close its merger with Activision ahead of a July 18 deadline everywhere except for the UK, which vetoed the deal in May.

Microsoft has said it struck the deal to acquire Activision in order to add mobile games — an area where it has virtually no presence. Activision owns King, the maker of Candy Crush. The combination will vault Microsoft to the No. 3 slot among global video-game companies behind China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., the publisher of League of Legends, and game console rival Sony Corp., Microsoft had said.

Activision rose as much as 6% on the news, and was trading up 4.4% to $86.31 at 11:08 a.m. in New York. Microsoft fell less than 1% to $330.06.

“We’re grateful to the court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said. “As we’ve demonstrated consistently throughout this process, we are committed to working creatively and collaboratively to address regulatory concerns.”

Activision said the deal will benefit consumers and workers.

The merger “will enable competition rather than allow entrenched market leaders to continue to dominate our rapidly growing industry,” Activision Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said.

“We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers,” FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar said in an email.

In a decision, Scott Corley denied the FTC’s preliminary injunction, which sought to block the deal on the grounds it would harm gamers. At a June hearing, the FTC argued Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would harm competition since the combined company would have an incentive to withhold key titles, like top-selling shooter game Call of Duty, from rival consoles and subscription services.

The lawsuit was part of an effort by FTC Chair Lina Khan to more aggressively police mergers, particularly those by the biggest tech platforms. Since President Joe Biden appointed her to helm the agency in June 2021, the FTC has killed mergers between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. as well as Nvidia Corp.’s bid to buy SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm.

Microsoft’s paltry mobile gaming presence will see a boost after the tech giant rolls in Activision Blizzard’s Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile. Mobile gaming is the fastest-growing segment of the gaming industry and is valued at $92 billion — half of the global gaming market, according to analytics firm NewZoo.

However, critics have concerns that Microsoft will use its new leverage to disadvantage competitors like Sony by decreasing access to its blockbuster titles or publishing more games exclusively to Xbox and PC.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Title sponsor Vitality drops Netball World Cup at 11th hour over lack of ‘mutually agreeable partnership’
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality drops Netball World Cup at 11th hour over lack of ‘mutually agreeable partnership’
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Maverick News

SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  

TOP READS IN SECTION

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
South Africa

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
SA Post Office goes the business rescue route, high court orders
South Africa

SA Post Office goes the business rescue route, high court orders

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options