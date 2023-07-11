Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing

Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing
epa10738675 Residents clean a residential area damaged by mudslides in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 11 July 2023. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of alert after heavy rainfall hit southwestern Japan. Landslides across the region caused the death of five people, with three people reported missing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
By Reuters
11 Jul 2023
0

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Torrential rain over Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu triggered floods and landslides that left up to six people dead and rescuers searching for three missing, officials said on Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the special warnings for heavy rains, issued on Monday for northern parts of the island, to lower-level warnings and advisories, but urged residents to stay alert for further landslides.

Japan is the latest country to be hit by unusually heavy rain in various parts of the world in recent days that has raised new fears of the pace of climate change.

“Municipalities are still making checks on casualties, … but we were informed of three deaths, another three deaths potentially related to the disaster, three missing and two lightly injured,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

The rain forced tire maker Bridgestone 5108.T to suspend operations at four factories on Kyushu on Monday, but the plants resumed operation by Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky
Newsdeck

Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky
Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Maverick News

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy shakshuka
Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response
Newsdeck

Russia says on eve of NATO summit that Ukrainian entry would be a threat requiring tough response
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options