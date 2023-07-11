Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks advance as China aid fuels optimism: markets wrap

Asia stocks advance as China aid fuels optimism: markets wrap
Stock price information displayed in the lobby of the Euronext NV stock exchange in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
11 Jul 2023
0

Asian equities rose following gains on Wall Street and after China stepped up support for its struggling property market.

Shares climbed in Hong Kong and mainland China as investors welcomed news that two Chinese regulators stepped up pressure on financial institutions to ease terms for property companies by encouraging negotiations to extend outstanding loans. Chinese developers advanced.

Benchmark indexes were also higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Asian semiconductor sector stocks rose after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected sales and their US peers climbed on Monday. 

US stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 Index closed up 0.2% on Monday and the Nasdaq 100 edged higher.

The dollar weakened against all of its Group-of-10 peers, extending losses made on Monday when Treasury yields declined. Government bonds gained in Australia and New Zealand. The yen strengthened, while the offshore yuan was little changed.

Investors in Asia continue to expect more concrete steps from Beijing to bolster the nation’s tepid economic recovery. China’s stuttering recovery is already having wide-ranging impacts on markets, with the chairman of mining giant Rio Tinto Group this week warning of knock-on effects to demand for industrial metals.

Top state-run financial newspapers in China ran reports on Tuesday flagging the likely adoption of more property support policies, along with measures to boost business confidence.

“The economic recovery hasn’t come into the type of level that we expected yet,” Cecilia Chan, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at HSBC Global Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “However we maintain an optimistic view with China, we know that the government will give more stimulus measures.”

Inflation challenge

The challenges in China come as many other countries, including the US, contend with a different issue — higher inflation and rising interest rates. In Monday’s session on Wall Street, traders sifted through remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve speakers while awaiting Wednesday’s consumer price index data that will help determine the path for rate hikes. 

Fed officials Michael Barr, Mary Daly and Loretta Mester said the central bank will need to raise rates further this year to slow inflation back down to its 2% goal. Morgan Stanley recommended buying five-year Treasuries on the view inflation is “likely to fall precipitously into year-end”.

“Lower CPI prints, whether it’s Wednesday in the US or whether it’s PPI on Thursday, lower prints would cause probably a rally right now in the bond market where it’s a sigh of relief to say maybe just one hike, not two,” Nancy Davis, Quadratic Capital Management founder and chief investment office, said on Bloomberg Television.

There may be more pain on the way for the S&P 500 as profit warnings and fears of higher interest rates combine to threaten US equities, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey. The earnings season kicks off in earnest on Friday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. report their numbers. 

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson became the latest to warn that earnings forecasts will matter more than usual this time around given elevated equity valuations, higher interest rates and dwindling liquidity.

Elsewhere, oil gained while gold was little changed. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PWC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
South Africa

What you need to know about your tax auto assessment
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3

TOP READS IN SECTION

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
South Africa

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3
Maverick News

Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans
World

After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options