Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Yellen says still too early to rule out risk of US recession

Yellen says still too early to rule out risk of US recession
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Reynolds)
By Bloomberg
10 Jul 2023
0

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wouldn’t rule out the threat of a US recession, saying it’s “appropriate and normal” for growth to moderate and that inflation remains too high.

The risk of recession is “not completely off the table”, Yellen said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation broadcast on Sunday. Monthly job growth is slowing as expected after holding at a “high level”, she said from Beijing after meeting with Chinese leaders.

“We have a healthy economy, a great labour market, inflation [is] too high and a concern of ours and the American people, but coming down over time,” Yellen said. “And it’s my hope that, and belief, that there is a path to bring inflation down in the context of a healthy labour market. And the data that I’ve seen suggests we’re on that path.”

President Joe Biden said last month he thinks the US will avoid a recession. “It’s been coming for 11 months, well guess what? I don’t think it is going to come,” he told Democratic Party donors on 27 June.

Bloomberg Economics sees a baseline scenario for a US recession to begin toward the end of 2023, coinciding with a moderate slowdown in consumption, according to an analysis on 30 June.

Inflation in the US likely continued to soften in June, but a key measure of underlying price pressures is still running at an uncomfortable pace that keeps the Federal Reserve tilted toward resuming interest-rate hikes this month.

A government report on Wednesday is forecast to show the consumer price index climbed 3.1% from a year ago, the smallest annual rate since March 2021. With volatile energy and food costs are stripped out, core CPI is seen rising 5% from a year ago. While that would be the smallest annual increase since late 2021, it’s still more than double the Fed’s goal, based on a different inflation metric.

Fed Bank of Chicago president Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that policymakers are on a “golden path” to ease price growth without triggering a recession in the world’s biggest economy, as data that day showed a slowdown in what remains a strong labour market.

US non-farm payrolls increased 209,000 last month — less than economists expected — and job gains over the prior two months were revised lower. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, while average hourly earnings rose 4.4% from a year earlier.

Goolsbee said the consensus of almost all FOMC participants is for one or two more hikes this year, which he said could come at any of the upcoming meetings in the second half of the year. The next policy decision will be July 26.

Yellen was on a four-day visit to Beijing, where she described talks with her Chinese counterparts as helping to bring bilateral relations closer to a “surer footing”. Spiralling tensions between the US and China have led to a tit-for-tat trade war and escalating restrictions over key technologies like chips.

Yellen told CBS that while Biden’s administration was mulling added controls on outbound investments, they would be “very narrowly targeted” and not significantly impact bilateral investments with China. 

She said she raised in Beijing the issue of China’s latest move to restrict exports of two metals crucial to the chipmaking industry and reopened channels of communication that could be used to discuss concerns. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods
South Africa

Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods
Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Maverick News

Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
A new slant on news — the reporters who cover the story while assisting the protagonists
South Africa

A new slant on news — the reporters who cover the story while assisting the protagonists

TOP READS IN SECTION

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
South Africa

Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
South Africa

Africa’s skies are getting busier while SA is still playing catch-up
After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans
World

After the Bell: Musk is hanging on by a Thread in battle of the tech titans

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options