By The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy
10 Jul 2023
Research indicates that traumatic exposure affects the development of the brain, especially in early childhood. This influences an individual’s day-to-day functioning, coping capacity and learning as well as their self-perception and relationships with others – effectively changing the trajectory of a person’s life.

Oprah Winfrey to speak live in South Africa during a day-long conference focused on shifting the question in education from “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?” 

With more than half of South African adults having been exposed to adverse experiences in their childhood, the effect on education and future success cannot be overlooked. 

“Through the lens of a trauma-informed understanding, we can build a renewed sense of personal self-worth and ultimately recalibrate our responses to circumstances, situations, and relationships. It is, in other words, the key to reshaping our very lives,” says Ms Winfrey. “I have seen first-hand the long-lasting impact that trauma can have on a person, and my intention is to share this approach with every educator, counsellor, physician and parent so they have the opportunity to implement this in their daily lives.”  

That is why trauma-informed learning is necessary now more than ever, as it involves the awareness of both developmental adversities, and any other traumatic experience that touches the lives of learners. 

Against this backdrop, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) is unlocking the foundation for empathetic, supportive, and effective educational practices in South Africa through the adoption of a trauma-informed curriculum based on the Neurosequential Model in Education (NME).

Developed by Child Psychiatrist, Dr Bruce Perry, the NME is a framework that helps support educators and learners in learning more about brain development and the impact of childhood trauma on a child’s ability to function in a classroom. It emphasises the importance of recognising the sequential organisation of brain development and the influence of traumatic experiences on this process.

When applied to learning environments, the NME offers several valuable contributions in creating informed responses to trauma.

A special conference, on 21 July 2023 in Johannesburg, will unearth the key concepts from the best-selling book co-written by Ms Winfrey and Dr Bruce Perry, “What Happened To You,” relating to the Neurosequential Model and creating informed responses to trauma. 

During the day-long conference, the Academy’s Founder, Ms Winfrey, will participate in a thought provoking and engaging conversation with Dr Katherine Windsor, Chairperson of the OWLAG Board of Directors, and experts in the field will provide insights and hands-on learning opportunities.

To learn more about the importance of NME, join other educators and counsellors to explore impactful strategies to mediate the impact of trauma on learning and teaching during the What Happened to You Conference taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre on 21 July from 8am to 4 pm. DM

