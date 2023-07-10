Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky

Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold ‘initiative,’ says Zelensky
epa10648117 Members of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss', a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, rest at an undisclosed location in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 23 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The frontline city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian forces, has seen heavy fighting for months. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
By Reuters
10 Jul 2023
0

July 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops pressed on with their campaign to recapture Russian-held areas in the southeast on Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelensky said in broadcast comments that his country's forces had "taken the initiative" after an earlier slowdown.

Russian accounts said heavy fighting gripped areas outside the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russian mercenary Wagner forces in May after months of battles. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said one of his units was deployed in the area.

Equipped with increasingly sophisticated Western weaponry after more than 500 days of war, Ukraine has launched an anticipated counter-offensive focusing so far on capturing a cluster of villages in the southwest. Its forces have also been trying to retake areas around Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said heavy fighting raged in two areas of the southeast.

“We are consolidating our gains in those areas,” she wrote.

Russian troops, she said, were defending Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces had registered “a certain advance” on the city’s southern flank.

There were no changes in position to the north of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces remained engaged in heavy fighting west of Bakhmut and near Lyman, further north in Donetsk region.

Zelensky was interviewed on U.S. television network ABC ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where Kyiv hopes to receive firm indications about both future membership in the Western defence alliance and guarantees for its security.

Zelensky acknowledged that advances were slower than what he and his generals wanted, but said Ukrainian forces held the initiative.

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” he said, noting that the military had overcome a “kind of stagnation” in previous months.

“We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”

Much attention in recent days has focused on the village of Klishchiivka, lying on heights to the south of Bakhmut.

Chechen leader Kadyrov, writing on Telegram, said his “Akhmat” unit was “in the difficult Bakhmut sector”. He posted a video of a commander atop an armoured vehicle near Klishchiivka.

Russian reports in recent days had suggested that Kadyrov, whose forces have been active since the beginning of the Russian invasion, was ill or injured or “on holiday”.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports on Kadyrov or the battlefield reports.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had repelled Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut, with fighting made difficult “not only by the daily intensity of fire and battle, but also by topography. The line of contact runs between two hills.”

Ukrainian military analyst Denys Popovych said Ukrainian forces had taken “important positions near Klishchiivka.

“This will allow for artillery control of Klishchiivka itself and of parts of Bakhmut and supply routes,” he told Ukraine’s NV Radio. “Just as Wagner surrounded the city, so will we.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov; Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods
South Africa

Cape Town learners are turning junk into money to upgrade their schools — and cleaning up their neighbourhoods
Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
Maverick News

Standoff at Warsaw airport after officials try to confiscate weapons from Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit
A new slant on news — the reporters who cover the story while assisting the protagonists
South Africa

A new slant on news — the reporters who cover the story while assisting the protagonists

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 July - 8 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023
Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' - Fars news
Newsdeck

Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel' – Fars news
Russia is losing its heavy weapons edge in Ukraine, data show
Newsdeck

Russia is losing its heavy weapons edge in Ukraine, data show
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023
Ukraine says it is advancing near eastern city of Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it is advancing near eastern city of Bakhmut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options