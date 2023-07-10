Eggs, tomato, spices, smoked paprika and fresh coriander meld into a hearty and wholesome breakfast or all-day meal.

I prefer cooking large portions of most dishes, which can either be repurposed for other meals, or frozen. This sauce is fantastic for pasta or on its own, which is why I poached the eggs in their shells to keep the sauce clean (which also cuts back on dishes).

This is a one-dish wonder, easy to prepare and versatile.

(Serves 2 or 3)

Ingredients

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 red pepper or ½ green and ½ red pepper, veins and core removed, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tins of chopped tomatoes

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 eggs per serving

Generous handful of coriander leaves and stalks, chopped

Method

Peel and chop the onion and saute in 3 tbsp olive oil. Prepare peppers and garlic, add to onions. Add spices, stir for a minute and add tomatoes. Cook for 20 minutes until the sauce has reduced slightly. Adjust seasoning and add coriander. Crack open the top of the eggs and place gently in the sauce. Return to the stove, cover the pot with a lid and cook until the eggs are done to your likeness. Drizzle extra-virgin olive oil before serving. Serve with toast or crusty bread to mop up the sauce. DM

