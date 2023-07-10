South Africa

NOMZAMO MEMORIAL SERVICE

Families of victims of Mdlalose Tavern massacre decry withdrawal of charges against accused

Families of victims of Mdlalose Tavern massacre decry withdrawal of charges against accused
A family member speaks at the service while holding a framed photo of a loved one killed in the mass shooting in Nomzamo Park, Soweto. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Bheki C. Simelane
10 Jul 2023
0

Zweli Nzimande, who lost his son in the attack, said: ‘Not a single community member knows why the charges against the accused were dropped. South African laws favour people with money.’

During a ceremony on Sunday in remembrance of the victims of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, the withdrawal of charges against the accused came under fire from the families of the victims, the community and KZN amakhosi. 

Hundreds of people braved the cold weather to attend the event, which was marked by memorial speeches, and Zulu cultural dance and song. Fourteen of the 16 victims of the attack on the tavern last July were from Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal, and that area’s amakhosi (traditional leaders) came to Nomzamo Park on Sunday, 9 July, to join the community in mourning their dead. 

Nomzamo Park is an impoverished informal settlement in Orlando, Soweto. 

Mdlalose Tavern shooting suspects at the Orlando Magistrates’ Court on 5 December 2022 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

The amakhosi said they were angered by the decision to release the suspects and labelled the criminal justice as “drunk”. The amakhosi, as well as the families and the community of Nomzamo, called for a justice system that does not work only for the rich. 

The leader of the amakhosi, Inkosi Vusi Mchunu, was scathing: “Who created such justice?” Mchunu asked. “SAPS arrests the culprits, but justice comes along and releases them. 

“In isiXhosa, they say justice doesn’t drink. No, this gets drunk. And when justice gets drunk, she does so upon us. Who created such drunken justice which only recognises the rich?” Mchunu asked.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Gauteng manager, Phindi Mjonondwane, said at the time of the suspects’ release: “The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives.”  

Nomzamo Park residents protest outside the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court during the court appearance of one of the suspect in the Nomzamo Park tavern shooting on 16 February 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Nomzamo: A ‘cursed’ Soweto community where campaign promises offer little hope   

Ayabulela Macingwane lost her younger brother Siphexolo Qhiliza in the tavern massacre.

“It doesn’t seem like justice will ever prevail in this case. We are distraught as a family because our brother died for nothing,” Macingwane said during the memorial service.

Community leader Spesheli Jaca said, “We are confused and angered by the way the case has been progressing but we are encouraged by this event today. We are waiting to see what the government intends to do.” 

Zingisile Golimpi lost his son Simthembile Gamede in the massacre. 

“We cannot bring him back to life, but justice would go a long way in remedying the pain in our hearts. Justice in this country only favours the rich,” said Golimpi. 

One of the organisers of the event, Wandile Rafuza, told the gathering that the reason for organising it was to ensure that the case remains on people’s lips. 

“We know that when you do not have money nobody listens to you. The brigadiers are sitting with a lot of evidence but the case remains unresolved,” said Rafuza. 

Orlando Police Station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubheka said: “The community must not despair because the case is alive as the charges were only provisionally withdrawn.” 

But Zweli Nzimande, who lost his son in the attack, said: “Not a single community member knows why the charges against the accused were dropped. South African laws favour people with money.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
South Africa

Truck attacks – five torched on N4 in Waterval Boven, follows similar attack on N3
Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted
South Africa

Mashatile’s anticipatory anxiety, Mbalula’s many words — ANC’s tangled web gets even more twisted

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Maverick News

Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options