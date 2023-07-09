Defend Truth

ARSON ATTACK

Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3

Van Reenen’s Pass reopened in KZN after gunmen set fire to six trucks on the N3
Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Twitter / @Abramjee)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
09 Jul 2023
0

A clean-up operation was under way at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday after six trucks were set alight in the early hours of the morning. A group of armed men stopped the trucks on the N3, forced drivers out of their vehicles and set the trucks on fire before fleeing.

The N3 Toll Route at Van Reenen’s Pass has been reopened to traffic after six trucks were torched by a group of gunmen in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The southbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass opened on Sunday, accommodating both directions of traffic using contraflow, said Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession spokesperson.

The northbound carriageway towards Johannesburg will, however, remain closed until repairs are completed. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, where there are heavy traffic delays. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that a gang of armed men forced six truck drivers to halt on Van Reenen’s Pass.

“They then set all six trucks alight, causing the roadway to be closed to traffic,” he said. 

No injuries were reported and the motive for the attack is unknown. Naicker was unable to confirm reports that shots were fired on the scene. 

Naicker said detectives were investigating a case of malicious damage to property and that a large police deployment including the Public Order Policing Unit was monitoring the situation. 

Well-coordinated attack 

In a statement issued by the Road Freight Association, the association’s CEO, Gavin Kelly, described the events as a well-coordinated attack on the road freight sector.

“Both the specific spot on the N3 as well as the timing were chosen to cause the best outcome in terms of mayhem and disruption,” the statement read.

The road freight sector carries 80% of the goods that are moved in and around South Africa.

Attacks on the road leg of logistics supply chains can have devastating consequences, including job losses as trade moves away from South Africa. 

“The scene that played out on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023 was a ruthless attack on the road freight supply chain — and the effects (economic, business confidence, security, law and order and corridor movement) are far-reaching,” said Kelly. 

He said the immediate short-term losses could be millions of rands, including the cost of vehicles, cargo, personal effects, road damage, EMS response, delays in movement and shipping penalties.

The long-term impact will be felt in terms of increased security costs into the cost of logistics, higher insurance premiums, higher toll fees, less freight movement through South Africa, closure of freight companies and the loss of jobs. 

There was no looting of the vehicles and none of the drivers or staff in the vehicles was injured, according to the Road Freight Association. 

It has called for arrests to be made and action to be taken against those responsible for the attack.

“The targeted precision of the attack is worrying. This was well planned and efficiently implemented. At this point, no group has acknowledged that they are responsible,” said Kelly.

It is unclear if specific companies were targeted and attacked, or whether the trucks were chosen at random. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: 54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest

Blocking roads and torching trucks on the N3 is not a new phenomenon in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. During at least the past five years, hundreds of trucks have been set alight, which appears to be linked to protests by SA drivers demanding jobs. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Boks underline their killer mentality by focusing on missed chances against Wallabies and not the winning margin
Sport

Boks underline their killer mentality by focusing on missed chances against Wallabies and not the winning margin
The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
DM168

The curious case of the snoozing skipper, an angry seal and drug smuggling off SA’s coast
Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
DM168

Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
SA’s Du Plessis emerges as top dog after defeating Australia’s Whittaker at UFC 290
Maverick News

SA’s Du Plessis emerges as top dog after defeating Australia’s Whittaker at UFC 290

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Maverick News

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Maverick News

Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options