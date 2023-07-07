Maverick Life

Grandeur and opulence at the 2023 Paris Haute Couture shows

Guests during the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Jul 2023
From Versailles to Chantilly, there was an air of grandeur at the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Haute Couture shows.

Models walk the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Natalia Vodianova walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Maggie Maurer walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Models present creations during the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 July 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A model walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais de Tokyo as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Maria Fernanda Cândido walks the runway during the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Cardi B and Offset attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Yseult attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Adut Akech walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Models walk at the finale during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Juana Martín Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Cardi B attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Maison Sara Chraibi Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Maison Sara Chraibi Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Maison Sara Chraibi Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Models walk the runway during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) DM

