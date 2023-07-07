Business Maverick
Meta’s Threads Has 70 Million Signups, Surprising Zuckerberg
Meta Platforms Inc.’s new social media app Threads has garnered 70 million users in just two days after its launch, a sign of enthusiasm that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said was “way beyond our expectations.”
Threads is currently ranked No. 1 among free apps on Apple Inc’s App Store in the US.
“70 million sign ups on Threads as of this morning, ” Zuckerberg said in a post on his Threads account. “That’s way beyond our expectations.”
