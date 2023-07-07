Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Biden agrees to send cluster bombs to Ukraine despite concerns

More than 1,000 Russian missiles have been collected and stored as evidence of crimes against civilians, including cluster-bomb munitions. (Photo: Richard Harper)
By Bloomberg
07 Jul 2023
President Joe Biden has agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, fulfilling a key request from President Volodymyr Zelensky despite concerns from arms control groups and human rights activists about the potential harm to civilians.

The Biden administration will announce that it’s providing Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions as part of a new military assistance package set to be unveiled on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The administration’s decision was reported earlier by National Public Radio.

The US would send cluster bombs with “lower dud rates”, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters, while stopping short of confirming the controversial weapons will be sent to Ukraine.

