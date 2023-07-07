More than 1,000 Russian missiles have been collected and stored as evidence of crimes against civilians, including cluster-bomb munitions. (Photo: Richard Harper)

The Biden administration will announce that it’s providing Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions as part of a new military assistance package set to be unveiled on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The administration’s decision was reported earlier by National Public Radio.

The US would send cluster bombs with “lower dud rates”, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters, while stopping short of confirming the controversial weapons will be sent to Ukraine.