The Dalai Lama’s 88th birthday celebrations, and more from around the world

Tibetan artists wearing traditional attire perform a dance during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Exiled Tibetans offer Khatta in front of a portrait of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during an event to mark his 88th birthday at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. More than 1,000 monks, diplomats, human right activists and other Tibetans gathered at the school premises after the Nepalese government has banned all kind of Tibetan activities against the Chinese rule in Tibet, so that the followers of the Dalai Lama had to change the venue for his birthday celebration.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tibetan artists wait to perform during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Two Tibetan artists who performed during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tibetan girls prepare themselves during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A group of exiled Tibetans cheers during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023.  EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Tibetan artist dancing during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tibetan artists wearing traditional attire perform a dance during an event to mark the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Namgel School premises, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Revellers jump rope as they celebrate the start of the Sanfermines 2023 festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on 06 July 2023. Sanfermines runs from 06 to 14 July. EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez

Thousands of people fill out City Hall’s Square before firing a rocket, called ‘chupinazo’, from City Hall’s balcony, to begin the Sanfermines 2023 in Pamplona, northern Spain, 06 July 2023.  EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Fans cheer as the British band Coldplay performs at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 July 2023. The concert is part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT

People visit the Van Gogh Alive Jakarta exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 06 July 2023. Van Gogh Alive is a digital and interactive art exhibition that invites the audience to explore Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces. The event runs from 07 July to 09 October 2023 at Taman Anggrek shopping mall in Indonesia’s capital. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The Aerial Strada dancers perform “Sylphes” at the opening of “Veranos De La Villa” on July 5, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

Actors perform on stage during a photo rehearsal of ‘BRYNHILD’ for the Nibelungen Festival Worms, in Worms, Germany, on 05 July 2023. The festival features the old Norse and Germanic mythology saga of the Nibelungen about the life and love, treason, and tragedy of the Burgundian royal family and their legendary treasure in Worms in the fifth century. This year’s ‘BRYNHILD festival will be held on an open-air stage in front of the Worms Cathedral from 07 to 23 July 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

People row their boats in the water of the Nile River during hot weather in the Qanater, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, 05 July 2023. Cairo is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures rising to 43 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Hot air balloons fly over the city of Igualada during the opening of the European Balloon Festival, in Barcelona, Spain, 06 July 2023. The festival runs from 06 to 09 July. EPA-EFE/Siu Wu

The Fryderyk Chopin makes her way toward Hartlepool harbour after completing race one of the international Tall Ships Race on July 05, 2023, in Hartlepool, England. The international Tall Ships Races returns to Hartlepool for the first time in 13 years. This event is expected to see hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on Hartlepool’s Waterfront for four days of live music, entertainment and tall ships. The event will see the Marina and Port areas welcome almost 40 tall ships and over 100 traders. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A weeks-old sea lion pup rests near its sickened mother, who was poisoned by domoic acid from large toxic algae bloom, as sickened sea lions recuperate at the Marine Mammal Care Center in the San Pedro neighbourhood on July 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The algae bloom has sickened sea lions and dolphins along much of the coast of Southern California in what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calls a large-scale stranding event. In Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, rescuers have encountered over 100 dead sea lions and 100 dead dolphins with signs of poisoning from domoic acid. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Austrian rider Felix Gall of AG2R Citroen Team is cheered on by a fan during the 5th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 162,7km race from Pau to Laruns, France, 05 July 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts as she plays Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their Women’s Singles 1st round match at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) DM

