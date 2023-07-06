Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of Repsol Honda team, in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Marquez will host a one-night stay on Sept. 2 for up to two people in the team’s motorhome located next to his private trailer for only 93 euros ($101) in a nod to the Spaniard’s racing number.

“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams,” said Marquez in a statement. “Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else,” said Marquez in a statement. “This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me.

“This is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”

The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and personal guided tour of the paddock by the host.

Marquez was ruled out of the June 25 Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries.

The 30-year-old pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings.

