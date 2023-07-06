Business Maverick

China’s Li Says Recovery at Critical Stage, Vows Speedy Measures

China's Li Says Recovery at Critical Stage, Vows Speedy Measures
SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co. electric vehicles charging in a parking lot in Liuzhou, China, on Monday, 17 May 2021. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
06 Jul 2023
China Premier Li Qiang pledged to “spare no time” in implementing a batch of targeted policies to strengthen the economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

China is at a critical stage of economic recovery and industrial upgrading, Li said in remarks at a seminar with researchers on Thursday, according to state-run CCTV. A slew of targeted, comprehensive and well-coordinated measures must be implemented quickly to stabilize growth and employment while preventing risks, CCTV cited Li as saying, without detailing the measures.

The remarks match the expectation of private-sector economists, who for weeks have been predicting that China will stop short of all-out stimulus measures to address a slowdown in the economy. With an overhang of debt among local governments, economists have projected measures including lowering borrowing costs and targeted tax credits.

Read more: China’s Stimulus Delay Adds to Worries Over Slowing Economy

Li also vowed to establish a regular communication system between the government and private-sector and foreign companies to enhance what he described as the scientific decision-making process, CCTV reported.

On Wednesday, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao held meeting with 12 foreign drug makers including Merck & Co. and Pfizer to understand their operations in China and seek suggestions to optimize the business environment for foreign firms.

