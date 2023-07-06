The remarks match the expectation of private-sector economists, who for weeks have been predicting that China will stop short of all-out stimulus measures to address a slowdown in the economy. With an overhang of debt among local governments, economists have projected measures including lowering borrowing costs and targeted tax credits.

Li also vowed to establish a regular communication system between the government and private-sector and foreign companies to enhance what he described as the scientific decision-making process, CCTV reported.

On Wednesday, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao held meeting with 12 foreign drug makers including Merck & Co. and Pfizer to understand their operations in China and seek suggestions to optimize the business environment for foreign firms.