Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after a signing ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People on 19 April 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo: Ken Ishii-Pool / Getty Images)

The world’s No. 2 economy wants to work with nations to “reject the moves of setting up barriers, decoupling and severing supply chains”, Xi said in a virtual speech to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders.

“We should make the pie of win-win cooperation bigger, and ensure that more development gains will be shared more fairly by people across the world,” he said, according to a text of the comments released late on Tuesday by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The comments contrast with a decision by Xi’s government on Monday to subject gallium and germanium, along with their chemical compounds, to export controls. China’s Ministry of Commerce said the move was meant to protect national security.

The US has taken increasingly aggressive measures to rein in China’s technology ambitions, largely to limit military advances, and has worked to convince allies in Europe and Asia to do the same.

Beijing has previously complained about nations decoupling or de-risking from China. Last week, Premier Li Qiang warned that governments which attempt to politicize their economies will only fragment the world.

“The invisible barriers put up by some people in recent years are becoming widespread and pushing the world into fragmentation and even confrontation,” he said.

In a sign of the broad push China is making to counter any de-risking push, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao told former Japanese Foreign Minister Yohei Kono in Beijing on Tuesday that the two nations should work to ensure supply chains remain stable. DM