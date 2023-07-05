Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Turkey’s inflation nightmare isn’t going away with lira on ropes

Turkey’s inflation nightmare isn’t going away with lira on ropes
A pile of 20 Turkish lira banknotes on the counter of a currency exchange bureau of Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, 11 August 2020. (Photo: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
05 Jul 2023
0

One of the lira’s worst stretches in decades is getting in the way of a turnaround in Turkish inflation as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new economy team reverses the unorthodox policies used to tether the currency.

Though its steep declines didn’t completely break the disinflation momentum last month, the depreciation is stirring up price pressures just as the government moves ahead with measures that include an interim hike of 34% in the minimum wage. The lira has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar since Erdogan’s re-election victory last month. 

The likely result is the smallest deceleration in consumer prices since a slowdown that began last November. Data due on Wednesday will show annual inflation fell slightly below 39% in June from 39.6% the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

“The impact of strong base effects [from last year was] offset by sharp lira depreciation following the elections,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Basak Edizgil said in a report. “Although policy has turned tighter since the elections, further FX weakness is likely to aggravate core inflation going forward.”

Price stability will prove elusive as two former Wall Street bankers now in charge of the economy undo years of complex regulations and fringe policies that kept the lira in check by burning through central bank reserves.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

“Looking ahead, we expect government policies and the sharp lira depreciation to result in the inflation rate climbing again. In our view, price gains will accelerate toward a year-end rate of 47%, even after the central bank’s policy pivot to lifting borrowing costs.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

The threat of another inflation spiral adds urgency for newly installed Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan. Policymakers have for now signaled that a return to a more conventional approach will be gradual, as they remove support for the lira and raise interest rates for the first time in over two years.

In the months ahead, analysts expect inflation to accelerate past 40% again and stay there through the first half of 2024. Bloomberg Economics revised its year-end call to 47% from 43%, meaning price growth may run at over nine times the official target of 5%.

A weaker lira was top of mind as the central bank reviewed rates last month, according to minutes of the meeting, which marked what it called was the “first step” of a monetary tightening cycle. 

The decision to increase the benchmark to 15% from 8.5% — a move that fell short of many forecasts — was meant to “establish the disinflation course as soon as possible,” the central bank said in the summary published on Monday. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Maverick News

IPID to probe vicious assault on motorists by Paul Mashatile’s security unit as rage ignites across SA
Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Meet the young new faces of agriculture who are putting food on SA's tables
Maverick News

Meet the young new faces of agriculture who are putting food on SA's tables

TOP READS IN SECTION

How do you like them apples? Pick n Pay helps farmers to sell their hail-damaged fruit
South Africa

How do you like them apples? Pick n Pay helps farmers to sell their hail-damaged fruit
European Power Prices Go Below Zero Again as Solar Output Surges
Business Maverick

European Power Prices Go Below Zero Again as Solar Output Surges
Mediclinic discharges its final set of results after 37 years on the JSE
Maverick News

Mediclinic discharges its final set of results after 37 years on the JSE
It’s hi ho Silverton! Followed by an excursion in the muddy marvellous Ford Everest
South Africa

It’s hi ho Silverton! Followed by an excursion in the muddy marvellous Ford Everest
Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
TGIFood

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eleven million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.