Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Schools remain shut in India’s violence-hit Manipur despite reopening order

Schools remain shut in India’s violence-hit Manipur despite reopening order
Indian students stand in front of the map of the Indian northeastern state of Manipur during a peace march to express solidarity for the peoplle of violence-hit northeastern Manipur state amidst the ongoing conflict between two ethnic groups, Kukis and Meiteis, at Stella Maris College in Chennai, India, 30 June 2023. At least 100 people have been killed and more than 40,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups on 03 May 2023 in the state of Manipur governed by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
By Reuters
05 Jul 2023
0

Nearly all schools remained shut in India's violence-hit Manipur state despite a government order to reopen them on Wednesday in a bid to restore normalcy after two months of ethnic clashes that have killed almost 120 people.

Students, teachers and support staff did not show up at schools in the morning in the state in northeast India, said a state education department official who requested anonymity. Four private schools opened but all government-run schools were still closed, he added.

“There is a sense of fear and insecurity among the people and hence we decided against sending our children to school,” said Ibotombi Singh, a businessman from the state capital Imphal.

The state government, run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political party, had ordered schools to reopen from Wednesday for children aged between five and 14 even as sporadic fighting between ethnic groups continued in the hilly state that borders Myanmar.

Footage from news agency ANI, however, showed dozens of students taking lessons inside a classroom and walking in the premises of a school in Imphal.

Resentment between members of the Kuki tribe – who live in the hills, get economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education – and the Meiteis – who control the more prosperous lowlands – spilled over as they clashed on May 3.

The violence was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kukis, comprising 16% of the state’s population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in Manipur.

At least 118 people have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced in the violence. Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have broken down.

The federal government has asked the state’s chief minister to “work harder” and deployed additional security forces but it is concerned that the warring factions may be getting support from Myanmar.

India’s Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Myanmar’s junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reaffirmed a commitment over the weekend that their territories would not be allowed for activities “inimical to the other,” the Indian government said.

(Additional reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Oppenheimer - A truly cinematic experience
Sponsored Content

Oppenheimer – A truly cinematic experience
Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended
Maverick News

Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023
Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
Newsdeck

Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
Prominent female Russian journalist and lawyer brutally attacked in Chechnya
Newsdeck

Prominent female Russian journalist and lawyer brutally attacked in Chechnya
Hong Kong police put HK$1m bounty on eight wanted democracy activists
Newsdeck

Hong Kong police put HK$1m bounty on eight wanted democracy activists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eleven million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.