Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Iran taken to World Court over downing of passenger plane

Iran taken to World Court over downing of passenger plane
Iranians commemorate the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 during a demonstration at the Koekamp in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 January 2023.Other victims of the Iranian regime where also commemorated. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT
By Reuters
05 Jul 2023
0

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain have asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to open proceedings against Iran over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed all 176 people on board, legal filings showed on Wednesday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan. 8, 2020 shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport in what Iranian officials said at the time was a “disastrous mistake”.

In their application to the ICJ, also known as the World Court, the four countries said Iran had violated “a series of obligations” against the so-called Montreal Convention, aimed at securing the safety of civilian air travel.

They said Iran had failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the downing of Flight PS752 and had failed to conduct an impartial, transparent and fair criminal investigation and prosecution.

Most of the people killed in the crash were citizens of the four countries, which created a coordination group aiming to hold Iran to account.

Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet at a time when tensions were high between Tehran and Washington, and a final report issued in 2021 blamed a misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator.

Canada at the time said the report made “no attempt to answer critical questions about what truly happened”. Ukraine called it a cynical attempt by Iranian authorities to cover up the true reasons for the crash, which it said it suspected was intentional.

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Alex Richardson and Helen Popper)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Oppenheimer - A truly cinematic experience
Sponsored Content

Oppenheimer – A truly cinematic experience
Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended
Maverick News

Springboks’ and All Blacks’ new kit designs create a dazzling stir — just as intended

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023
Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
Newsdeck

Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
Prominent female Russian journalist and lawyer brutally attacked in Chechnya
Newsdeck

Prominent female Russian journalist and lawyer brutally attacked in Chechnya
Hong Kong police put HK$1m bounty on eight wanted democracy activists
Newsdeck

Hong Kong police put HK$1m bounty on eight wanted democracy activists

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eleven million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.