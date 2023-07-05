Business Maverick

Business Maverick

India Increases Africa Lending in Race to Counter China

India Increases Africa Lending in Race to Counter China
Pedestrians walk down a street in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Ghanas cedi, the worlds second-worst performing currency this year, is heading for more pain after the West African nation missed a self-imposed deadline to restructure its bilateral debt and move closer to tapping foreign aid. Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
05 Jul 2023
0

Africa has become the second-largest recipient of credit from India as the country tries to catch up with China in expanding its influence in the resource-rich continent. 

Forty two African nations received about $12 billion or 38% of all credit extended by India in the last decade — just a few percentage points below its neighbors, Harsha Bangari, the managing director of India’s Export Import Bank said in an interview.

The bank is an instrument of India’s “economic diplomacy,” Bangari said, adding that the South Asian nation has also opened up 195 project-based lines of credit across Africa, three times the number it has in its own region in the last decade.

“Africa has made good use of credit lines,” extended for projects that include health care, infrastructure, agriculture and irrigation and India is seeing a steady increase in demand, she said.

Despite the recent efforts by India to engage with countries in the world’s second-largest continent, the nation has lagged behind its bigger and wealthier neighbor in making inroads in Africa. While China’s loans to Africa have dipped since 2016, overall in the 10 years to 2020, it pledged $134.6 billion to African nations, according to data from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center. That’s almost 11 times more than what India has offered.

India's Lines of Credit | Africa 2nd largest recipient of India's developmental funds

China has also made an early move to tap mineral resources in Africa. The North Asian nation is tapping new centers of lithium supply, helping it navigate a tight market for a key metal for electric vehicles.

The country is also the biggest buyer of bauxite from Guinea, which holds one of the world’s largest reserves of the ore used to make alumina and is invested in developing the world’s biggest untapped deposit of high-grade iron ore in the West African nation.

Read more: China Becomes Lender of Last Resort for Developing Countries

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pushed for greater reach into Africa, boosting both economic and diplomatic links. As the continent deals with the economic fallout of the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, New Delhi is seeing an opportunity to push deeper into the continent.

“Supporting Africa’s development is in the common interest and responsibility of the international community,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an email. “Diversification of financing partners is also conducive to the development of African countries.”

In the last nine years, 18 of the 25 new Indian embassies or consulates were in Africa. In February, India hosted 48 African countries at the Voice of Global South summit. Modi has also been championing India as a representative of the Global South and using platforms like its presidency of the Group of 20 nations to draw attention to the debt crises in developing economies.

“We are trying to think 25 years from now,” India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a speech on June 28. “And ask ourselves where are we likely to be in 2047 and what should we be doing now to prepare for it.”

Some of the largest credit offered by the EXIM Bank include:

Country Amount of Credit Project
Mauritius $765 million Metro Express
Tanzania $500 million Water supply in 17 towns
Sudan $350 million Building Kosti Power Plan
Zimbabwe $310 million Re-powering Hwange Power Station
Mozambique $250 million Improving quality of power supply

China’s quantum of financing is bigger than India, but New Delhi let’s governments decide what they need and doesn’t burden them with the sort of vanity projects Beijing is often critiqued for, Bangari said.

India’s engagement in Africa is in sectors including energy, transportation, social housing, water and increasingly healthcare and defense, Bangari said.

Read more: Souring Deals Put China’s Belt and Road Dreams Under Pressure

“If you see the projects which India has supported you will see they bring a lot of benefits to the economy.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Maverick News

Filmmaker captures breathtaking images of Knysna forest’s elusive elephant cow
Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot
Maverick News

Underdog Dricus du Plessis to face ‘The Reaper’ in last obstacle to UFC title shot
‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Maverick News

‘Problem officers’ in Mashatile’s VIP protection unit likely to get away with slap on wrist, say experts
Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity
Maverick News

Paul Mashatile VIP assault highlights police protection an expensive excuse for thuggery and vanity

TOP READS IN SECTION

How do you like them apples? Pick n Pay helps farmers to sell their hail-damaged fruit
South Africa

How do you like them apples? Pick n Pay helps farmers to sell their hail-damaged fruit
European Power Prices Go Below Zero Again as Solar Output Surges
Business Maverick

European Power Prices Go Below Zero Again as Solar Output Surges
UN agency declares El Niño has begun, warns of soaring temperatures, extreme weather events
South Africa

UN agency declares El Niño has begun, warns of soaring temperatures, extreme weather events
Mediclinic discharges its final set of results after 37 years on the JSE
Maverick News

Mediclinic discharges its final set of results after 37 years on the JSE
Fake it till you make it: Why lab-grown diamonds are all the rage
South Africa

Fake it till you make it: Why lab-grown diamonds are all the rage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eleven million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options