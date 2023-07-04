Business Maverick
Kganyago Says Inflation Has ‘Turned The Corner’
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the fight to tame rising prices was delivering results and the central bank will stick to its task to get them under control.“Inflation has turned the corner,”
In May, inflation slowed to a 13-month low of 6.3% and is expected to revert to the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6% either in June or this quarter, Kganyago said in an interview last week. He repeated on Tuesday that he expected inflation to be within the range in the second or third quarter.
