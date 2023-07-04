Tel Aviv
Six hurt in suspected Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Tel Aviv
Six people were injured in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday by an assailant believed to be a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said, calling the incident terrorism.
The suspect was “neutralised” by a civilian first-responder, police said. A medic who examined him at the scene told Israel’s Kan radio that he had been shot dead.
Israel has been on alert for Palestinian attacks a day after launching a major military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior official from the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement praised the attack as “an initial and natural response of the resistance towards what is happening in Jenin” although he stopped short of claiming responsibility.
Video circulated online showed a pick-up truck that had mounted a pavement near a mall and jutted into a bicycle path.
A spokesperson for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said some of those injured had knife wounds.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by James Mackenzie)
