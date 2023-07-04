Newsdeck

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., speaks during the virtual Facebook Connect event, where the company announced its rebranding as Meta, in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A major theme at the annual conference will be the company's ambitions for the so-called metaverse, a new digital space that it believes will supplant smartphone apps as the primary form of online interaction. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
04 Jul 2023
July 3 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram’s text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple’s AAPL.O App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk’s latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

