The flag of China marking the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule hangs on a bridge in Hong Kong, China, on 29 June 2023. (Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg)

Japan’s Topix fell, as did South Korea’s benchmark, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose and shares in Shanghai fluctuated. Australian equities were little changed ahead of an interest-rate decision.

This follows an advance of just 0.1% for the S&P 500 in a shortened session Monday that ended at lunchtime. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.2% on a day that brought data showing a slowdown in manufacturing.

Major currencies were mostly steady. Treasuries weren’t trading on Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday in the US.

The offshore yuan strengthened slightly before returning to being little changed after the People’s Bank of China extended again its efforts to prop up the currency through its daily reference rate.

Economists and traders are divided on the likelihood of a rate hike or pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. The Aussie fluctuated in a narrow range after modest increases over the past three days. Yields on the nation’s policy-sensitive three-year government bonds rose seven basis points to above 4%.

“Trying to call time on the rate-hike cycles is still a little bit fraught with danger,” Laura Fitzsimmons, executive director of macro rates and FX sales at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sydney, said on Bloomberg Television. “Rates are not going to be cut anytime soon.”

Shares of Chinese non-ferrous metals firms climbed after the government imposed restrictions on exports of gallium and germanium, which are crucial for semiconductor, telecommunications and electric vehicles. The ban is seen as China’s escalation of the tit-for-tat technology trade conflict with the US and its allies.

The new restrictions are a second, and much bigger, countermeasure to the tech war after China’s similar move on Micron Technology Inc., according to Jefferies analysts, including Edison Lee. “If this doesn’t change the US-China dynamics, more rare earth export controls should be expected,” they wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, a key part of the US Treasury yield curve approached its most inverted level in decades on Monday as traders priced in further hikes from the Federal Reserve. Two-year yields exceeded the 10-year by around 111 basis points.

Cooling signals in the world’s biggest economy — which are set to influence the trajectory of the Fed’s monetary-tightening cycle — mean investors are tempering expectations for stocks for the remainder of the year, especially as central banks worldwide have maintained their hawkish rhetoric.

The manufacturing sector painted a grim picture as US factory activity fell to its weakest level in more than three years. Production and new orders data also suggested a pullback.

Elsewhere, oil rose modestly as traders assessed the latest salvo from OPEC+ kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia to prop up prices by curbing supply. Gold was little changed. DM