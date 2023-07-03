Business Maverick

Business Maverick

TikTok Media Are Gaining Subscribers From French Riots

TikTok Media Are Gaining Subscribers From French Riots
Police officers near burning cars during protests in Nanterre, France, on June 28. Photographer: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
03 Jul 2023
0

Video footage of the riots in France were hugely popular on social media last week as unrest spread throughout the country, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to blame TikTok, Snapchat and other apps for fueling violence. 

The live coverage of the riots on TikTok was especially viral, says Guillaume Lacroix, the Chief Executive Officer of Brut, a youth-focused media company that distributes its content primarily via social networks. Brut gained 700,000 TikTok subscribers, bringing its total to 5.3 million, and quadrupled its weekly number of views, Lacroix said.

Brut’s subscriber growth puts it within reach of the Daily Mail, which has 5.6 million subscribers on TikTok and is the app’s most popular European media outlet.

As many cities across France saw riots and looting after the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer last Tuesday, thousands of TikTok users livestreamed scenes on the app. Some of the scenes included mounds of garbage burning in Dunkirk, a person carrying a giant TV looted in Marseille and a call from a teenager in Strasbourg to subscribe to his account to follow clashes with the police.

Lacroix said that many regular users who streamed the unrest gained thousands of subscribers, as young people turned to TikTok for their news. Brut amplifies some of these videos through its own channels with the consent of their creators, he added.

Another social news company, Loopsider, said its TikTok views surged from 50 million the previous week to more than 200 million. “Short videos in TikTok format are ideal for capturing such events,” said Giuseppe de Martino, a cofounder of Loopsider. “Of course, we’re not crowing about an increase in views in these troubled times.”

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron highlighted the “considerable role” social media played, naming TikTok and Snapchat as having been used to organize violent gatherings and inspiring copycat behavior. “Among the youngest ones, it leads to a sort of departure from reality, and we have the impression sometimes that some of them are living out the video games that have brainwashed them in the street,” Macron said.

French ministers amplified Macron’s warnings over the weekend about the effects of social media in encouraging riots and looting. “This could partly explain the extremely young age of a number of perpetrators,” said government spokesman Olivier Veran on France Inter radio this Sunday. “There seems to be communities and groups competing for followers,” he said. “The most painful thing about these images is that people who are filming are generally laughing their heads off,” he said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday met with representatives for TikTok, Snap, Twitter and Meta, asking them to actively remove violent content and help the authorities to identify those using their platforms to call for unrest. TikTok confirmed the meeting took place but didn’t comment on its use in France last week. “TikTok naturally pays close attention to the situation, but does not share this data,” a company representative said.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti on Saturday warned that French law allows for the identification and arrest of people behind anonymous accounts deemed to be inciting violence.

TikTok and its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd. are under worldwide scrutiny over security risks and the impact of its algorithms, with some governments threatening to ban TikTok or force it to split from its parent company. The French Senate is due to deliver on Thursday the results of a series of hearings on concerns over the app.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.