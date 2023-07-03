Newsdeck

Hong Kong

Hong Kong police issue arrest warrants for eight overseas activists

Hong Kong police issue arrest warrants for eight overseas activists
Exiled Hong Kong student activist Nathan Law (R), attends a protest outside Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking to be received by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, ahead of a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China Wang Yi later in the day, in Rome, Italy, 25 August 2020. Nathan Law is one of Hong Kong's democracy activists, now in exile and one of six wanted abroad for alleged violation of the new National Security Law imposed by the Beijing regime, on the population of Hong Kong. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
By Reuters
03 Jul 2023
0

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police on Monday accused eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi, police told a press conference.

Issuing wanted notices and rewards of HK$1 million ($127,656) each, police said the assets of the accused would be frozen where possible and they warned the public not to support them financially or face the risk of violating the law.

“They have encouraged sanctions … to destroy Hong Kong and to intimidate officials,” Steve Li, an officer with the police’s national security department, told reporters.

The activists are based in various places including the United States, Britain and Australia.

They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in 2020, after the financial hub was rocked by protracted anti-China protests the previous year.

Some countries, including the United States, say the law has been used to suppress the city’s pro-democracy movement and it has undermined rights and freedoms guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula, agreed when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law has restored the stability necessary for preserving Hong Kong’s economic success.

Yam, contacted by Reuters, said he would continue to criticise what he described as “tyranny”.

“It’s my duty … to continue to speak out against the crackdown that is going on right now, against the tyranny that is now reigning over the city that was once one of the freest in Asia,” Yam, a senior fellow with Georgetown University’s Center for Asian Law, told Reuters by telephone from Australia.

“All they want to do is try to make a show of their view that the national security law has extra-territorial effect,” said Yam, who police accused of meeting foreign officials to instigate sanctions against Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors.

“I miss Hong Kong but as things stand, no rational person would be going back.”

The seven others gave no immediate comment to Reuters.

 

‘LAW-DEFYING IDEAS’

Police told the press conference 260 people had been arrested under the national security law, with 79 of them convicted of offences including subversion and terrorism.

Li said police were merely enforcing the law.

“We are definitely not putting on a political show nor disseminating fear,” Li said, adding that chances of prosecution were slim if the defendants remained abroad.

“If they don’t return, we won’t be able to arrest them, that’s a fact,” he said. “But we won’t stop wanting them.”

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau said it supported the police in their effort to “bring to justice people who have absconded overseas” and for promoting “law-defying ideas through both physical and online channels”.

British-based rights group Hong Kong Watch said in a statement Britain, the U.S. and Australia should issue statements “guaranteeing the safety of those activists named and the wider Hong Kong community living overseas”.

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Jessie Pang; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
TGIFood

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
South Africa

Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms

TOP READS IN SECTION

US Supreme Court’s two black justices clash over affirmative action ruling
Newsdeck

US Supreme Court’s two black justices clash over affirmative action ruling
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Newsdeck

Eleven candidates to run for president in Zimbabwe
Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts
Newsdeck

Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records -experts
US actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully', London court told
Newsdeck

US actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully', London court told

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.