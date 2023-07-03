Newsdeck

Hannibal Gaddafi moved to hospital in ‘critical condition’ in Lebanon – Al Hadath TV

Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi attends a meeting on 10 June 2009 in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Franco Origlia / Getty Images)
By Reuters
03 Jul 2023
Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in 'critical condition', Dubai-based Al Hadath TV reported on Sunday.

Gaddafi went on a hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.

Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.

Gaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shi’ite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kevin Liffey.)

