THE WEEKEND WRAP

Parliament provokes Zondo’s wrath, SA faces seven vexing conundrums and what food costs now, compared to last year

By Daily Maverick
01 Jul 2023
Parliament prompts the wrath of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, seven vexing conundrums SA needs to fix and what food costs now, compared to a year ago — read it all in the Weekend Wrap.

Read the Weekend Wrap here.

Makhanda's water crisis persists, the spirit of the UDF lives on, and ChatGPT helps you invest
Magazine

Makhanda's water crisis persists, the spirit of the UDF lives on, and ChatGPT helps you invest

