Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Youths clash with police in French city of Marseille -paper

Youths clash with police in French city of Marseille -paper
epa10717700 French riot police clash with protesters following a march in the memory of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed by French Police in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. Violence broke out after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
By Reuters
30 Jun 2023
0

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Youths clashed with police in Marseille on Thursday evening, reported the city's main paper La Provence, as public anger over the police shooting of a 17-year old near Paris earlier this week risked spreading across the country.

 

La Provence reported police had fired tear gas grenades and that Marseille’s tourist hot-spot of Le Vieux Port had been evacuated.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Chris Reese)

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
South Africa

Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall
Maverick News

Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall

TOP READS IN SECTION

Presumed human remains and shattered Titanic submersible returned to shore
World

Presumed human remains and shattered Titanic submersible returned to shore
I have a picture for you! 17 June - 23 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 17 June – 23 June 2023
US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
Newsdeck

US imposes new sanctions on Wagner Group days after mutiny
France unrest: Riots spread, police officer charged with shooting teenager dead
Newsdeck

France unrest: Riots spread, police officer charged with shooting teenager dead
£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record
Newsdeck

£85m Klimt painting breaks European auction record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.