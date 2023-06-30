Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK tightens online safety bill again as it nears final approval

UK tightens online safety bill again as it nears final approval
Reality television personality Georgia Harrison poses for photographs during a photocall to call for better online protections for women and girls, as the Government moves its Online Safety Bill to the committee stage in the House of Lords, on 19 April 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
30 Jun 2023
0

The UK made last-minute amendments toughening up its sweeping, long-awaited Online Safety Bill following scrutiny in Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Internet companies carrying pornographic content will be explicitly required to use age verification or estimation measures, and ensure these methods are effective, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in an emailed statement on Friday. Executives will be held personally responsible for child safety on their platforms, the statement said.

DSIT didn’t respond to follow-up questions about the details of this policy. 

Regulator Ofcom will be empowered to retrieve data on the online activity of deceased children to understand if and how their online activity may have played any role in their death, if requested by a coroner, the government said.

It also announced Ofcom will research the role that app stores play in children’s access to harmful content. The watchdog will also publish guidance on how platforms can reduce risks to women and have to improve public literacy of disinformation.

The government will add new offences regarding so-called revenge porn, including a two-year maximum sentence for threatening to share intimate images.

The opposition Labour Party welcomed what it said were “concessions” from ministers, but said it would implement further measures to tackle online harms for adults if it won power, according to an emailed statement from Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

What we know about the ‘landspout’ that tore through parts of KwaZulu-Natal
Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
South Africa

Teflon Gwede Mantashe appears to lead a charmed life despite his frequent (deliberate?) missteps
Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall
Maverick News

Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk solve case of baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother

TOP READS IN SECTION

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
South Africa

Renewables help generate rare good news on Eskom’s winter blackouts
Taxpayers might come to the rescue of the SA Post Office (again) through bailouts
South Africa

Taxpayers might come to the rescue of the SA Post Office (again) through bailouts
SA house price growth slows in May while properties remain on market longer — FNB
South Africa

SA house price growth slows in May while properties remain on market longer — FNB
City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
South Africa

City of Cape Town to auction lease for Virgin Active Green Point site
Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding
Maverick News

Growing some backbone – reimagining the future of Eskom and the grid, beyond load shedding

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.